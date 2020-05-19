Markets and Markets : Pea Starch Market worth $192 million by 2025

Log in
05/19/2020 | 03:58am EDT

The report 'Pea Starch Market by Grade (Food, Feed, and Industrial), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pet Food, and Industrial), Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, and Texturizing), Source (Organic and Inorganic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025' The pea starch market is projected to grow from USD 136 million in 2020 to USD 192 million by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the pea starch market include the rise in the consumption of clean label convenience products, the increase in demand for gluten-free products among consumers, and the growth of economies that enable high acceptance of these products.

Browse 170 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 203 pages and in-depth TOC on 'Pea Starch Market by Grade (Food, Feed, and Industrial), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pet Food, and Industrial), Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, and Texturizing), Source (Organic and Inorganic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025'View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pea-starch-market-78961382.html

The food segment is projected to account for the largest share in the pea starch market, followed by the feed segment during the forecast period.

Pea starch provides a gluten-free, allergen-free, low-calorie, low-fat solution to food manufacturers. It also helps in enhancing the texture, consistency, and quality of food products. Moreover, the trends of clean label and gluten-free products are increasing. These trends are projected to favor the growth of pea starch market.

The inorganic segment is projected to account for a larger share in the pea starch market during the forecast period.

The inorganic segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its low cost, easy processing, which are appealing for manufacturers of paper, textile, and biotechnological applications. They are also of the same quality as organic pea starch. However, the substitution by organic pea starch in food applications, owing to the increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic products, may hinder the growth of the segment in the upcoming years as consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pea starch during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pea starch during the forecast period. Asia is among the largest pea processing regions in the world. The growing disposable incomes and appetites for convenience and comfort in a fast-paced, urbanized world have caused a serious growth in the consumption of processed food products. This will lead to the growth of the pea starch market in the region as pea starch helps in enhancing the quality of processed food products.

Key players in the global pea starch market include Emsland Group (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cosucra Groupe Warconing (Belgium), Roquette Frères (France), Axiom Foods (US), and Yantai Shuangta Food (China). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Pea Starch Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
