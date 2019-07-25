Markets and Markets : Refinery Catalyst Market worth $8.0 billion by 2022

Log in
Refinery Catalyst Market worth $8.0 billion by 2022

07/25/2019 | 03:25am EDT

The market size for Refinery Catalyst Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2017 to approximately USD 8.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.2%. Increasing demand for refined and higher octane-rated products has driven the market. Several regulatory standards have made it a mandate to use efficient transportation fuels in both emerging and developed economies.

Browse 75 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Refinery Catalyst Market by Type (FCC, Hydrotreating, Hydrocracking, and Catalytic Reforming), Ingredient (Zeolites, Metals, and Chemical Compounds), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022'

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refinery-catalyst-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-84.html

The metals segment accounts for the largest share of the refinery catalyst market.

The refinery catalyst market is segmented based on ingredients into zeolites, metals, and chemical compounds. The metals segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market. Metals such as Co, Ni, and Mo are used in hydroprocessing for desulphurization and denitrification. The market for metal-based refinery catalyst is growing with the increase in demand for fuel with less sulfur content.

Hydrocracking catalyst is projected to witness the fastest growth in the overall market.

The hydrocracking catalysts segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This refinery catalyst has garnered industry-wide acceptance for its performance and general characteristics. The production of hydrocracking catalyst does not release coke as a by-product, thereby, resulting in greater conversion of the feedstock. It also offers higher selectivity of distillates and the ability to work with an array of feedstock.

Asia Pacific leads the global refinery catalyst market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for refinery catalyst, in terms of volume. FCC catalyst accounts for the major share of the refinery catalyst market in the region. Various companies in the region are implementing development strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, developments, and expansions. This is also driving the growth of the market. China is the biggest consumer of refinery catalyst in the region.

Albemarle Corporation (US), W.R. Grace & Co (US), Axens S.A. (France), Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Johnson Matthey Plc (UK), Honeywell, UOP LLC (US), Axens SA (France), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. (US), and ExxonMobil Corporation (US) are some of the key players in the refinery catalyst market.

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 07:24:08 UTC
