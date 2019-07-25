Markets and Markets : Refinery Catalyst Market worth $8.0 billion by 2022

The market size for Refinery Catalyst Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2017 to approximately USD 8.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.2%. Increasing demand for refined and higher octane-rated products has driven the market. Several regulatory standards have made it a mandate to use efficient transportation fuels in both emerging and developed economies.

Browse 75 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Refinery Catalyst Market by Type (FCC, Hydrotreating, Hydrocracking, and Catalytic Reforming), Ingredient (Zeolites, Metals, and Chemical Compounds), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022'

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refinery-catalyst-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-84.html

The metals segment accounts for the largest share of the refinery catalyst market.

The refinery catalyst market is segmented based on ingredients into zeolites, metals, and chemical compounds. The metals segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market. Metals such as Co, Ni, and Mo are used in hydroprocessing for desulphurization and denitrification. The market for metal-based refinery catalyst is growing with the increase in demand for fuel with less sulfur content.

Hydrocracking catalyst is projected to witness the fastest growth in the overall market.

The hydrocracking catalysts segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This refinery catalyst has garnered industry-wide acceptance for its performance and general characteristics. The production of hydrocracking catalyst does not release coke as a by-product, thereby, resulting in greater conversion of the feedstock. It also offers higher selectivity of distillates and the ability to work with an array of feedstock.

Asia Pacific leads the global refinery catalyst market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for refinery catalyst, in terms of volume. FCC catalyst accounts for the major share of the refinery catalyst market in the region. Various companies in the region are implementing development strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, developments, and expansions. This is also driving the growth of the market. China is the biggest consumer of refinery catalyst in the region.

Albemarle Corporation (US), W.R. Grace & Co (US), Axens S.A. (France), Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Johnson Matthey Plc (UK), Honeywell, UOP LLC (US), Axens SA (France), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P. (US), and ExxonMobil Corporation (US) are some of the key players in the refinery catalyst market.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Refinery Catalyst Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com