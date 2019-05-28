Log in
Markets and Markets : Weathering Steel Market worth $1.6 billion by 2024

05/28/2019

The report 'Weathering Steel Market by Type (Corten-A, Corten-B), Form (Sheets, Plates, Bars), Availability (Painted, Unpainted), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Art & Architecture, Industrial), Region- Global Forecast to 2024', is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024. Major drivers of the market include the increasing demand from various end-use industries, government initiatives, and public & private investments.

Browse 19 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 83 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Weathering Steel market by Type (Corten-A, Corten-B), Form (Sheets, Plates, Bars), Availability (Painted, Unpainted), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Art & Architecture, Industrial), Region- Global Forecast to 2024'
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/weathering-steel-market-206000487.html

The Corten-B type is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on type, the weathering steel market is segregated into Corten-A, Corten-B, and others. Among these, Corten-B is the most consumed type of weathering steel due to its properties such as high tensile strength and good wear resistibility as compared with Corten-A and other types. Moreover, Corten-B is available in various forms such as plates, sheets, and bars which diversify their application in various end-use industries. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the weathering steel market over the forecast period.

Plates to be the most consumed form of weathering steel during the forecast period

Based on form, the weathering steel market is segregated into plates, sheets, bars, and others. Among these, plates are anticipated to be the most consumed form of weathering steel. This growth in the demand for plates is due to the increasing infrastructure activities around the globe which majorly use plates as the primary form for construction, which is expected to fuel the growth of weathering steel market during the forecast period. Moreover, plates form to register the highest CAGR in the weathering steel market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest consumer of weathering steel during the forecast period.

By region, the weathering steel market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the weathering steel market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments from public and private sectors, government initiatives, and rising demand for steels with a longer shelf life & low maintenance is expected to drive the growth of weathering steel market in the near future.

Key players in the weathering steel market are United States Steel Corporation (US), ArcelorMittal (Germany), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Tata Steel (India), POSCO (South Korea), and SSAB AB (Sweden), among others are considered for the study.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Weathering Steel Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:13:02 UTC
