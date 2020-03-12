Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Markets in virus panic: day's plunge in charts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:23pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

Sell, sell, sell.

A coronavirus-induced meltdown on Wall Street and other financial markets saw prices plunge on Thursday for everything from stocks and corporate bonds to bitcoin, oil and gold -- wiping trillions of dollars from investment portfolios and company valuations.

European stocks dropped as much as 12% on the day, while the U.S. S&P 500 clocked its second 8%-plus decline this week. The Dow Jones index was on course for its worst session since the 1987 crash, bitcoin fell by a quarter and even gold, usually a "safe haven", slid 3%.

Hundreds of billions of dollars in relief money to combat the spreading virus, central bank rate cuts and liquidity injections, fiscal stimulus by governments -- none of these have calmed investors who are frantically exiting risky assets.

1/ THE LONGEST BULL MARKET'S ABRUPT END

The virus fears have decimated the longest bull market in stock market history in less than a month, with the MSCI all-country world index <.MIWD00000PUS> shedding 24% in just 20 sessions, entering bear market territory.

Graphic: MSCI All-Country World Index falls into bear market

2/ $18 TRILLION AND COUNTING...

World markets have now lost $18 trillion from February's peak in one of the fastest selloffs from bull to bear market.

Graphic: $18 trillion lost in world market cap

3/ NO TRUMP BUMP

U.S. President Donald Trump's measures to try to control the spread of the virus failed to impress investors, leading to another 8% drop in the S&P 500 on Thursday, the second such fall this week.

Graphic: S&P 500 falls into bear market in second 8% fall this week

4/ A RECORD 11% DROP IN A SINGLE DAY FOR EUROPE

The pan-European STOXX 600 is set for its biggest single-day drop in the history of the index and the only double-digit decline, surpassing even those seen during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Graphic: STOXX 600 falls 10% in single day in biggest daily drop ever

5/ FTSE 100 ON COURSE FOR ITS WORST DAY SINCE 1987

The Bank of England rate cut and government fiscal stimulus announced on Wednesday were not enough to stop the capitulation in FTSE 100, which now is heading for its worst single-day drop since the 1987 stock market crash.

Graphic: FTSE falls nearly 9% in worst days since 1987

6/ NOWHERE TO HIDE

Investors typically take shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold or in alternative assets such as bitcoin during such market crashes -- but this time it's different.

Graphic: Gold falls nearly 4%

7/ BAZOOKAS FIRED, NOW WHAT?

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Australian and Canadian central banks were among the first responders to the crisis with sharp 50 basis point interest rate cuts -- but how much more room do they have if this crisis deepens?

Graphic: Bitcoin plummets 25% amid global market turmoil

Graphic: The only way is down

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Graphics by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Mike Dolan and Catherine Evans)

By Ritvik Carvalho and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Stoxx Europe 600
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -5.73% 22181.9 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
NASDAQ 100 -5.50% 7587.477816 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -5.48% 7507.54677 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
S&P 500 -5.58% 2584.79 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -11.48% 294.93 Delayed Quote.-19.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pMTA Says Reduced Subway Service Is Possible Under Coronavirus
DJ
01:32pECB ramps up stimulus for virus-hit Europe but keeps some powder dry
RE
01:25pActivist investor Icahn raises stake in Occidental to nearly 10%
RE
01:23pMARKETS IN VIRUS PANIC : day's plunge in charts
RE
01:23pECB ramps up stimulus for virus-hit Europe but keeps some powder dry
RE
01:19pU.S. lawmakers seek to curb Huawei's access to U.S. banks - document
RE
01:16pECB divides up teams over coronavirus concern
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pFed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group