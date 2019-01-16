Log in
Markets see lower no-deal Brexit risk - Bank of England's Carney

01/16/2019 | 04:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney hosts a Financial Stability Report news conference at the Bank of England, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said sterling's rise after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan was defeated in parliament suggested investors felt the risk of a no-deal Brexit had diminished, or that the process would be extended.

"I'm not giving my view, I'm giving the markets' initial take," Carney told MPs in parliament on Wednesday during a regular hearing.

"I wouldn't put much weight on these very short term-moves. The market is waiting."

The British pound rallied to its highest in nearly two months against the euro on Wednesday. Against the dollar, the pound was broadly flat at $1.2866 after jumping by nearly a cent immediately after Tuesday's vote.

(Reporting by David Milliken and James Davey; Writing by William Schomberg)

