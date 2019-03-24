Markets seem to underestimate threat of Brexit - ECB's Rehn

"In the short term Brexit is surely the biggest threat," said Rehn, who sits on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council. "Financial markets seem to be too relaxed and appear to underestimate the risk."

He said the ECB had made arrangements with the Bank of England to blunt turbulence in the case of a disorderly Brexit.

Asked about the risk of recession in the euro zone, Rehn -- who is often mentioned as a potential candidate to succeed ECB President Mario Draghi -- said: "Growth has indeed slowed down significantly and we must be worried about the economy."

