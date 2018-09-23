Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Markets should brace for a lengthy convalescence, BIS warns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets need to gird for a lengthy spell of turbulence as more of the world's top central banks begin shutting down stimulus programmes and raising interest rates, the Bank for International Settlements said in its latest report.

A decade after the collapse of Lehman Brothers ignited the global banking crisis, the Switzerland-based central bank umbrella group likened this year's market volatility to the reaction of a patient coming off strong medicine.

There could be more turbulence ahead with U.S. rates likely to keep rising, trade war worries escalating, the European Central Bank about to end its money printing programme and troubled emerging markets having to jack up interest rates.

"Policymakers and markets should brace themselves for a lengthy and eventful convalescence," the head of the BIS' Monetary and Economic Department, Claudio Borio, warned.

The sell-off in emerging markets since the end of January has already matched the one seen five years ago during the 'taper tantrum' when investors first freaked out about life without U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus.

That proved a short-term bump for markets, but the BIS sees this episode as having a slower burning fuse, the length of which will partially hinge on whether recessions start to hit as some economists now fear.

Central banks are expected to tread carefully. The imminent end to the ECB's 2.5 trillion euro bond buying plan will be cushioned as it recycles the profits for years, while the Bank of Japan lags even further behind in the process.

But there is still plenty for markets to fret about.

Wall Street equity prices have been stretched even further, reaching new historical peaks.

Volatility has stayed low and bond market 'term premia' has remained highly compressed. Credit spreads for riskier 'high-yield' companies have been hovering around levels that prevailed just before the 2007-08 global financial crisis (GFC).


(Emerging markets turbulence,

DROWNING IN DEBT

The BIS' report issued its regular warning about the immense amount of dollar and other foreign currency debt built up by emerging markets, as well as crypto currencies and 'zombie' firms whose earnings don't cover interest payments.

EM currencies have tumbled like dominoes this year as the dollar charged higher on the back of higher U.S. interest rates, a strengthening U.S. economy and trade war concerns.

U.S. dollar lending to emerging markets not including banks has more than doubled since the financial crash to some $3.7 trillion. And these figures do not include any borrowing through FX swaps, which could easily be of a similar order of magnitude.

"Ironically, too much debt was at the heart of the crisis, and now we have more of it," Borio said.

The BIS report also contained a timely study on the exposure of economies and banks around the world to Turkey, which has been one of the focal points of the emerging market stress this year.

According to data which covers the period to the end of March this year, foreign banks had $223 billion in outstanding loans, securities holdings and other claims vis-à-vis Turkey residents.

The BIS noted that Belgian banks' claims on Turkey at less than $1 billion, for example, were much smaller than those of German banks at nearly $13 billion. But relative to total capital, the two banking systems had similar exposures at 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

For full BIS report click http://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt1809.htm


(Emerging market dollar debt,

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:02pOPEC, Russia rebuff Trump's call for immediate boost to oil output
RE
06:44pWORLD BANK : Global Winners of "SDGs and Her" Competition celebrated at New York event
PU
06:27pMarkets should brace for a lengthy convalescence, BIS warns
RE
06:15pRISE OF THE ZOMBIES : Ranks of Non-Viable Firms Up Sharply Since 1980s, Study Says
DJ
06:10pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed Policy Statement, GDP Estimate and Other Data
DJ
05:58pSIEMENS : CEO pushes plans to boost Iraqi power infrastructure
RE
05:16pYEAR OF THE PRICEY PIG : Investors Fret About Chinese Inflation
DJ
05:05pIran appears to soften stance on OPEC oil output increase
RE
05:02pOPEC raises U.S. oil supply outlook, sees lower demand for own crude
RE
03:09pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : forum urges modernisation of hydromet and disaster risk management services
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC, Russia rebuff Trump's call for immediate boost to oil output
2AMAZON.COM : Comcast outbids Fox with $40 billion winning offer for Sky
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Controversial Bull Valley cell tower project fizzles out
4DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : says in talks to buy power assets from Iberdrola
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Germany's Commercial Shipping Fleet Shrinks by a Third

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.