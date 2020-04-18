Log in
MarketsandMarkets Recognizes Fusionex as Key Big Data Global Leader in Exclusive 2020 Research Report

04/18/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Fusionex, a leading data technology provider, was recognized as a key global player offering Big Data solutions and services in the latest MarketsandMarkets 2020 report. Fusionex is the only ASEAN company to be cited in the report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200418005012/en/

MarketsandMarkets Research Report (Photo: Business Wire)

The market research firm’s comprehensive report analyzes Big Data Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Operations, Finance, and Marketing and Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 states that the Big Data market is forecasted to grow in size from USD138.9 billion in 2020 to USD229.4 billion by 2025.

“We are honored that Fusionex has been recognized in MarketsandMarkets’ Global Big Data Market report as we have been committed to driving digital transformation for businesses through the power of our Big Data platform and solutions. Fusionex’s strong capabilities in data technology has helped address our clients’ evolving digital needs, and solve their data related challenges,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

Also recognized in the report as major international Big Data services and solutions providers are Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Talend (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), Palantir Technologies (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Information Builders (US), Fusionex (Malaysia), Splunk (US), AWS (US), Alteryx (US), 1010data (US), Sisense (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Micro Focus (UK), HPE (US), MicroStrategy (US), ThoughtSpot (US), and Yellowfin (Australia).

When including Fusionex in the report, MarketsandMarkets took into account key technology players that are capitalizing on major Big Data growth factors including heightened awareness of the Internet of Things devices among organizations, upsurge in availability of data across organizations to gain deeper insights to remain competitive, and increased government investments in various regions for enhancing digital technologies.

“This recognition validates the strides we have made in providing innovative-driven solutions that continue to make an impact in aiding organizations and enterprises overcome even the most complex digital challenges, by turning them into opportunities,” said Teh.

The MarketsandMarkets report stated that numerous companies are implementing big data solutions and services to evaluate their internal processes and enhance operations. Big data implementation assists companies to strike the right balance between operational cost, speed, flexibility, and quality. The big data analytics segment is also expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com


© Business Wire 2020
