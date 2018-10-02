Log in
Markforged and Desktop Metal reach amicable resolution on trade secret litigation

10/02/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

WATERTOWN, Mass. and BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged and Desktop Metal today announced they have reached an agreement that resolves all outstanding litigation between the two companies. Both Markforged and Desktop Metal acknowledge that neither company, nor the individuals named in the litigation, misappropriated any trade secret or confidential information belonging to the other. Further terms and conditions of the settlement will remain confidential.

About Markforged
Markforged makes 3D printers that transform manufacturing. Businesses, engineers, designers and manufacturing professionals all over the world use Markforged machines to print strong parts in composites and metal for every aspect of manufacturing – including prototyping, tooling, fixtures, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has over 200 employees globally, with a total in $57 million in both strategic and venture capital. To learn more about Markforged, please visit http://markforged.com.

About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end metal 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make metal 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal, which has raised $277 million in financing, was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

