Marks Paneth Accountants & Advisors Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence with the Opening of New Philadelphia Office

Nationally ranked accounting, tax and advisory firm, Marks Paneth LLP, has announced the opening of a new office in Center City Philadelphia. The expansion supports the firm’s strategic plans to increase its significant Mid-Atlantic presence, which positions the firm as the eighth largest accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region. Other offices in the region include locations in New York City; New York State; Washington, D.C.; Jenkintown, PA; and New Jersey.

The new office, located at One Commerce Square, 2005 Market Street, in Philadelphia’s central business district, puts the firm in close proximity to the many law firms, businesses, individuals, business partners and associations it serves. Professionals from several of the firm’s major practice areas, including tax, audit, litigation support, business advisory and private client services have relocated to the new office space.

Marks Paneth will continue to operate its Jenkintown office with the same level of service and commitment to the greater Philadelphia area. The firm is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and the presenting sponsor of Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best of the Bar awards program since its inception.

“As we look strategically at the future of our firm, Philadelphia is an obvious choice for continued growth,” said Harry Moehringer, Managing Partner of Marks Paneth. “Our established group of professionals in this market and their deep relationships within the business community will only increase and result in a more meaningful impact on our Philadelphia-based clients, their businesses and their financial futures.”

John Mitchell, Partner-in-Charge of the Pennsylvania offices of Marks Paneth, is among the partners who relocated to the Center City location.

“Being in the heart of this thriving business community allows us to be considerably more accessible and helpful to our clients and business partners in Philadelphia,” Mitchell said. “We are looking forward to multiplying these relationships and bringing Marks Paneth’s unique client-centric approach to an even greater number of businesses and individuals who operate, work and live in this great city.”

Philadelphia marks the ninth office location for Marks Paneth, which is ranked among the top 50 accounting firms in the nation and top 10 in the Mid-Atlantic region by Accounting Today. It was recognized by the Philadelphia legal community as the top business accounting firm and litigation valuation provider and among the top 3 forensic accounting, bankruptcy valuation and overall accounting providers in The Legal Intelligencer’s Best of 2018 survey.

About Marks Paneth LLP

Marks Paneth LLP is a premier accounting firm with origins dating back to 1907. With a team of nearly 700 professionals, the firm provides a full range of audit, accounting, tax and consulting services, with specialties in family office, international tax, forensic accounting, litigation support and financial advisory services.

Marks Paneth professionals offer expert knowledge in a wide range of industries, including real estate, hospitality and restaurants; nonprofit, government and healthcare; manufacturing, wholesale and distribution; fishing; retail; high-net-worth; financial and professional services. The firm offers expanded resources through its membership in Morison KSi Ltd., a global association of professional service firms serving clients’ cross-border accounting, tax and consulting needs.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in major markets throughout the East Coast, Marks Paneth is ranked by Accounting Today among the 50 largest accounting firms in the nation and the top 10 in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

