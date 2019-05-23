Marks Paneth Accountants & Advisors Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence with the Opening of New Philadelphia Office

Nationally ranked accounting, tax and advisory firm, Marks
Paneth LLP, has announced the opening of a new office in Center City
Philadelphia. The expansion supports the firm’s strategic plans to
increase its significant Mid-Atlantic presence, which positions the firm
as the eighth largest accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region. Other
offices in the region include locations in New York City; New York
State; Washington, D.C.; Jenkintown, PA; and New Jersey.
The new office, located at One Commerce Square, 2005 Market Street, in
Philadelphia’s central business district, puts the firm in close
proximity to the many law firms, businesses, individuals, business
partners and associations it serves. Professionals from several of the
firm’s major practice areas, including tax, audit, litigation support,
business advisory and private client services have relocated to the new
office space.
Marks Paneth will continue to operate its Jenkintown office with the
same level of service and commitment to the greater Philadelphia area.
The firm is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater
Philadelphia and the presenting sponsor of Philadelphia Business
Journal’s Best of the Bar awards program since its inception.
“As we look strategically at the future of our firm, Philadelphia is an
obvious choice for continued growth,” said Harry Moehringer, Managing
Partner of Marks Paneth. “Our established group of professionals in this
market and their deep relationships within the business community will
only increase and result in a more meaningful impact on our
Philadelphia-based clients, their businesses and their financial
futures.”
John Mitchell, Partner-in-Charge of the Pennsylvania offices of Marks
Paneth, is among the partners who relocated to the Center City location.
“Being in the heart of this thriving business community allows us to be
considerably more accessible and helpful to our clients and business
partners in Philadelphia,” Mitchell said. “We are looking forward to
multiplying these relationships and bringing Marks Paneth’s unique
client-centric approach to an even greater number of businesses and
individuals who operate, work and live in this great city.”
Philadelphia marks the ninth office location for Marks Paneth, which is
ranked among the top 50 accounting firms in the nation and top 10 in the
Mid-Atlantic region by Accounting Today. It was recognized by the
Philadelphia legal community as the top business accounting firm and
litigation valuation provider and among the top 3 forensic accounting,
bankruptcy valuation and overall accounting providers in The Legal
Intelligencer’s Best of 2018 survey.
About Marks Paneth LLP
Marks
Paneth LLP is a premier accounting firm with origins dating back to
1907. With a team of nearly 700 professionals, the firm provides a full
range of audit, accounting, tax and consulting services, with
specialties in family office, international tax, forensic accounting,
litigation support and financial advisory services.
Marks Paneth professionals offer expert knowledge in a wide range of
industries, including real estate, hospitality and restaurants;
nonprofit, government and healthcare; manufacturing, wholesale and
distribution; fishing; retail; high-net-worth; financial and
professional services. The firm offers expanded resources through its
membership in Morison KSi Ltd., a global association of professional
service firms serving clients’ cross-border accounting, tax and
consulting needs.
Headquartered in New York City, with offices in major markets throughout
the East Coast, Marks Paneth is ranked by Accounting Today among the 50
largest accounting firms in the nation and the top 10 in the
Mid-Atlantic Region.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005844/en/