Marler Clark Donates $25,000 to Pearl City High School for Science Scholarship

11/26/2019 | 08:51pm EST

Seattle, WA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Marler Clark scholarship is being offered to students at Pearl City High School who are interested in pursuing a college degree in a science or medical field. Seattle-based food safety law firm Marler Clark made a $25,000 contribution to the Pearl City High School in November to foster student interest in a career in science.

Each year, the Pearl City High School will offer a $1,000 scholarship for a student from Pearl City High School.  The criteria for the scholarship will be:

  • All applicants must be a current Pearl City High senior or graduating with the (current class) class of 2020 and applying to a 4-year, 2-year university, and/or trade school to pursue a degree involving science or medicine.
  • On Free or Reduced Lunch status
  • Preference given to science or medical field majors
  • 700-750-word essay describing "How do you see science impacting your future career?"

Marler Clark works nationwide on behalf of victims of foodborne illness and assisted many Hawaii residents during the 2016 Hepatitis A outbreak.

“Foodborne illness outbreaks can affect a great many people,” said Marler Clark managing partner Bill Marler. “With this donation, we want to encourage young minds to consider science or medicine, in the hopes that the next generation can improve food safety for all of us.”

Pearl City High School Principal Joseph Halfmann says that the scholarship will give Pearl City High School students incentives and further learning opportunities in the sciences.   "Our goal at Pearl City High School is to prepare our students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in college and their career.  This scholarship helps our students to pursue their college education and further their careers in the sciences.  Thank you to the law firm Marler Clark for supporting our Pearl City High School students".   

Attachment 

Julie Dueck
Marler Clark
206-346-1893
jdueck@marlerclark.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
