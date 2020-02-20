Marler Clark files First Lawsuit in Hepatitis A linked to 555 East American Steakhouse in Long Beach

Long Beach, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lawsuit was filed by Marler Clark, the Food Safety Law Firm, and Murphy and Murphy against King’s Seafood Company, LLC, d/b/a 555 East American Steakhouse in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Michael Felix, who became ill with hepatitis A after eating at 555 East American Steakhouse.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services investigated an outbreak of hepatitis A associated with 555 East American Steakhouse in downtown Long Beach. Several cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in individuals who ate at the restaurant on or around December 24, 2019.

On December 24, 2019, Michael Felix dined at 555 East American Steakhouse in Long Beach, consuming a dinner of crab bisque, ribeye steak, baked potato and butter cake. He began experiencing symptoms on January 16, 2020, which included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, muscle aches and fatigue. He initially attributed his symptoms to seasonal illness, but quickly learned that as his symptoms worsened, he suffered from something more serious. On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Mr. Felix sought medical care at Kaiser Hospital and was admitted for treatment where they determined that he had contracted hepatitis A. After two days he was discharged and continues to recover from his HAV infection and low liver function.

Hepatitis A is an infectious disease of the liver. It is transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes). Once exposed to hepatitis A, if symptoms occur, they usually start appearing four weeks after exposure, but can occur as early as two and as late as seven weeks after exposure. Symptoms usually develop over a period of several days.

Those who contract the disease usually recover completely, but sometimes hepatitis A can lead to hospitalization and severe illness. It is very important that anyone with symptoms not go to work, especially if in food service, health care, or child-care, and consult their medical provider immediately.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald's, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl's Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi's restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

