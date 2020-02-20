Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marler Clark files First Lawsuit in Hepatitis A linked to 555 East American Steakhouse in Long Beach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:45pm EST

Long Beach, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lawsuit was filed by Marler Clark, the Food Safety Law Firm, and Murphy and Murphy against King’s Seafood Company, LLC, d/b/a 555 East American Steakhouse in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of Michael Felix, who became ill with hepatitis A after eating at 555 East American Steakhouse.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services investigated an outbreak of hepatitis A associated with 555 East American Steakhouse in downtown Long Beach. Several cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in individuals who ate at the restaurant on or around December 24, 2019.

On December 24, 2019, Michael Felix dined at 555 East American Steakhouse in Long Beach, consuming a dinner of crab bisque, ribeye steak, baked potato and butter cake. He began experiencing symptoms on January 16, 2020, which included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, muscle aches and fatigue. He initially attributed his symptoms to seasonal illness, but quickly learned that as his symptoms worsened, he suffered from something more serious. On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Mr. Felix sought medical care at Kaiser Hospital and was admitted for treatment where they determined that he had contracted hepatitis A. After two days he was discharged and continues to recover from his HAV infection and low liver function.

Hepatitis A is an infectious disease of the liver. It is transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Most adults with hepatitis A have symptoms including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes). Once exposed to hepatitis A, if symptoms occur, they usually start appearing four weeks after exposure, but can occur as early as two and as late as seven weeks after exposure. Symptoms usually develop over a period of several days.

Those who contract the disease usually recover completely, but sometimes hepatitis A can lead to hospitalization and severe illness. It is very important that anyone with symptoms not go to work, especially if in food service, health care, or child-care, and consult their medical provider immediately.

Hepatitis A:  Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food.  The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr.  We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Attachment 

Julie Dueck
Marler Clark
206-346-1893
jdueck@marlerclark.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE
PU
08:52pTax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner
PU
08:42pRisch Cheers USMCA Trade Deal at Idaho Press Conference
PU
08:42pHartshorne Mining Group to conduct sale process for operating Poplar Grove mine and undeveloped Cypress project through a Court-supervised process
PR
08:39pBLUELINX : Responds to Press Release from Third Party
AQ
08:39pBlueLinx Responds to Press Release from Third Party
GL
08:37pMedia Release - ACS identifies $16bn efficiency opportunity powered by fintechs
PU
08:32pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3SPRINT CORPORATION : SPRINT : T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms -- 4th Update
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros in A220 passenger jet program this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group