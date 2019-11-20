Marlin Global : MLN NAV as at 19/11/19 - $1.0263

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna , Auckland

MLN NAV as at 19/11/19 - $1.0263

Date 19/11/2019 12/11/2019 MLN NAV $1.0263 $1.0211 Share price close $0.98 $0.98 Discount 5% 4%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 19 November 2019 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet 8% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 6% Facebook 6% TJX Companies Inc 5% Mastercard 5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352