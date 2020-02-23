Marlin Global : MLN â“ Quarterly dividend of 2.04 cents per share

Distribution Notice
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Marlin Global Limited
|
Financial product name/description
Marlin Global Ordinary Shares
NZX ticker code
MLN
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZMLNE0001S0
|
website)
|
Type of distribution
Full Year
Quarterly
X
(Please mark with an X in the
Half Year
|
Special
relevant box/es)
DRP applies
X
Record date
[13/03/2020]
Ex-Date (one business day before the
[12/03/2020]
Record Date)
Payment date (and allotment date for
[27/03/2020]
DRP)
Total monies associated with the
$3,042,649
distribution1
Source of distribution (for example,
Current period earnings
|
retained earnings)
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
Gross distribution2
$0.02040001
Total cash distribution3
$0.02040000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
$0.02039998
PIEs)
Supplementary distribution amount
$0.00000000
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax4
Is the distribution imputed
Fully imputed
Partial imputation
No imputation
If fully or partially imputed, please
0.00% partially imputed
state imputation rate as % applied
Imputation tax credits per financial
$0.00000001
product
Resident Withholding Tax per
$ nil
financial product
-
Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
-
"Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
-
"Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
-
The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross distribution for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross distribution with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.
Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)
DRP % discount (if any)
3.0%
Start date and end date for
[11/03/2020]
[17/03/2020]
determining market price for DRP
|
|
Date strike price to be announced (if
[19/03/2020]
not available at this time)
Specify source of financial products to
be issued under DRP programme
New Issue
(new issue or to be bought on market)
DRP strike price per financial product
$
Last date to submit a participation
notice for
|
this
|
distribution in
|
[13/03/2020]
accordance
|
with
|
DRP participation
|
terms
|
|
Section 5:
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make
Wayne Burns
this announcement
Contact person for this
Wayne Burns
announcement
Contact phone number
09 4840365
Contact email address
enquire@marlin.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
[27/03/2020]
Disclaimer
Marlin Global Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 03:08:01 UTC