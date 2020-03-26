Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 24/3/20 - $0.8681

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:23am EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 24/3/20 - $0.8681

Date

24/3/2020

19/3/2020

MLN undiluted NAV*

$0.8681

$0.8484

Share price close

$0.72

$0.77

Discount

17%

9%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme) - currently nil.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (MLNWD). At 24 March 2020, 37,252,688 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 6 November 2020. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.94 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 7 November 2019 and the announcement of the 6 November 2020 exercise price. Dividends totalling 4.03 cents per share have been declared to date and two more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 6 November 2020.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 24 March 2020 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet

8%

Facebook

7%

PayPal Holdings

6%

Alibaba Group Holdings

6%

Mastercard

5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aAIRBUS : says reducing wing production for three weeks
RE
01:45aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Jungfrau Railway Group generates CHF 53.3 million profit
EQ
01:44aFOSSIL : China's factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade
RE
01:38aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA Reports Full Year 2019 Results
PU
01:35aPatrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group
TE
01:31aKAJABI : Sees Customer Revenue Pass $1b and Celebrates Its Community by Launching New “Let's Build Together” Marketing Campaign Starring Real Kajabi : Users.
BU
01:31aGlobal Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Casinos to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:19aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in February as coronvirus spread - Counterpoint
RE
01:17aTen signs the oil industry is bent out of shape
RE
01:14aDFROBOT : Chinese Makers Unite to Build Thermometers During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group