Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 26/3/20 - $0.9046

03/30/2020 | 12:33am EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 26/3/20 - $0.9046

Date

26/3/2020

24/3/2020

MLN undiluted NAV*

$0.9046

$0.8681

Share price close

$0.79

$0.72

Discount

13%

17%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme) - currently nil.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (MLNWD). At 26 March 2020, 37,252,688 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 6 November 2020. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.94 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 7 November 2019 and the announcement of the 6 November 2020 exercise price. Dividends totalling 4.03 cents per share have been declared to date and two more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 6 November 2020.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 26 March 2020 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet

8%

Facebook

7%

PayPal Holdings

6%

Mastercard

6%

Alibaba Group Holdings

6%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 04:32:01 UTC
