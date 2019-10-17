Log in
Marlin Global : New Warrant Issue for Marlin Global (NZX Notice 3.14.1 - New Warrant Issue for Marlin Global Limited)

10/17/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Corporate Action Notice

(Other than for a Distribution)

Updated as at 8 May 2019

Section 1: issuer information (mandatory)

Name of issuer

Marlin Global Limited

Class of Financial Product

Ordinary Shares

NZX ticker code

MLN

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZMLNE0001S0

website)

Name of Registry

Computershare

Type of corporate action

Share purchase

Renounceable

(Please mark with an X in the relevant

plan

Rights issue

box/es)

Capital

Non

reconstruction

Renounceable

Rights issue

Call

Bonus issue

X

Record date

06/11/2019

Ex-Date (one business day before the

05/11/2019

Record Date)

Currency

NZD

Section 3: Bonus issue (delete if not applicable)

Number of Financial Products to be

Approximately 37,000,000 new warrants

issued

ISIN of security to be issued (if different

NZMLNE0003S6

from Ordinary Shares)

Minimum entitlement

N/A

Entitlement ratio (for example 1 for 2)

New

1

Existing

4

Treatment of fractions

Rounded Up

Subscription price

$ Nil

Allotment Date

07/11/2019

Section 7: Authority for this announcement (mandatory)

Name of person authorised to make this

Wayne Burns

announcement

Contact person for this announcement

Wayne Burns

Contact phone number

09 484 0352

Contact email address

enquire@marlin.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

17/10/2019

Page 1 of 2

2 of 2

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:23:00 UTC
