Marlin Global : New Warrant Issue for Marlin Global (New Warrant Issue by Marlin Global Limited)

Marlin Global : New Warrant Issue for Marlin (New Warrant Issue by Marlin Global Limited)

10/17/2019

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland, New Zealand

17 October 2019

New Warrant Issue for Marlin

The directors of Marlin Global Limited ("Marlin") are pleased to announce that the company will undertake a pro rata offer of warrants to shareholders.

The purpose of the offer is to raise capital as part of Marlin's ongoing capital management programme and provide investors the ability to purchase additional shares in Marlin at a predetermined Exercise Price. The offer also aims to increase the size of the portfolio and improve operational efficiency. The net proceeds of the offer are expected to be used for further investment in the Marlin portfolio.

On the record date, Marlin shareholders will be issued one warrant for every four shares held. The record date for the issue is 6 November 2019 and the warrants are expected to be allotted on

7 November 2019.

Each warrant gives shareholders the right, but not the obligation, to subscribe for one additional ordinary share in Marlin on the exercise date. The exercise date is 6 November 2020.

The exercise price will be $0.94 less any dividends declared during the period up to the exercise date. The final exercise price will be calculated and advised to warrant holders at least six weeks before the exercise date.

The warrants are expected to be quoted on the NZX Main Board from 8 November 2019 under the issuer code MLNWD.

The Warrant Term Document will be sent to shareholders later this month.

Contact

Wayne Burns

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:23:00 UTC
