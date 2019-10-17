Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marlin Global : Notice of Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna

Auckland 0740

17 October 2019

Notice of Offer

Marlin Global Limited (NZX: MLN) (Marlin) announced today that the company will undertake a pro rata issue of warrants to shareholders (Offer).

Pursuant to clause 19(1A) of Schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA) and to clause 20(1)(a) of Schedule 8 to the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (FMC Regulations), Marlin advises that:

  1. The Offer will be made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of Schedule 1 to the FMCA and is giving notice under clause 20(1)(a) of Schedule 8 to the FMC Regulations.
  2. As at the date of this notice, Marlin is in compliance with:
    1. the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to Marlin's quoted ordinary shares; and
    2. its "financial reporting obligations" within the meaning set out in clause 20(5) of Schedule 8 of the FMC Regulations.
  4. As at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" as defined in clause 20(5) of Schedule 8 of the Regulations.

The Offer is not expected to have any effect or consequence on the control of Marlin.

On behalf of

Marlin Global Limited

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aSONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
PU
01:13aHitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
AQ
01:12aQATAR AIRWAYS MAY CONVERT ORDERS FOR BOEING 777-8 JET TO 777-9 : Ceo
RE
01:08aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid industry presses for settlement as trial looms
AQ
01:07aREFILE : Palm oil body to wield stick to get consumer goods giants to go green
RE
01:06aKONE : to equip Nanning Metro Line 4 in China
AQ
01:05aBaloise's new approach to apprentice training
TE
01:05aHSC Fund to be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 11 November 2019
TE
01:05aINFICON with Stable Third Quarter While the Recovery in the Semiconductor Market is Slow
TE
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Integration of Seiler Hotels in Zermatt
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
5Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group