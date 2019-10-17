Marlin Global : Notice of Offer

Marlin Global Limited

17 October 2019

Notice of Offer

Marlin Global Limited (NZX: MLN) (Marlin) announced today that the company will undertake a pro rata issue of warrants to shareholders (Offer).

Pursuant to clause 19(1A) of Schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA) and to clause 20(1)(a) of Schedule 8 to the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (FMC Regulations), Marlin advises that:

The Offer will be made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of Schedule 1 to the FMCA and is giving notice under clause 20(1)(a) of Schedule 8 to the FMC Regulations. As at the date of this notice, Marlin is in compliance with: the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to Marlin's quoted ordinary shares; and its "financial reporting obligations" within the meaning set out in clause 20(5) of Schedule 8 of the FMC Regulations. As at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" as defined in clause 20(5) of Schedule 8 of the Regulations.

The Offer is not expected to have any effect or consequence on the control of Marlin.

On behalf of

Marlin Global Limited

Alistair Ryan

Chair