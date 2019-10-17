Log in
Marlin Global : Results of ASM held on 18 October 2019

10/17/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

18 October 2019

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 18 October 2019

At Marlin Global Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (18 October 2019), shareholders were asked to vote on four resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company.
  • To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company.
  • To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.
  • To revoke the existing Constitution and adopt a new Constitution of the company as marked up and described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders' meeting.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the

company

14,775,978

98.57%

214,775

1.43%

0

To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the

company

11,893,933

98.26%

210,445

1.74%

2,886,375

To authorise the board of directors to fix the

remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year

14,578,422

99.79%

31,250

0.21%

381,081

To revoke the existing Constitution and adopt a

new Constitution of the company as marked up

14,603,469

99.23%

113,292

0.77%

273,992

and described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled

at today's shareholders meeting.

For and on behalf of the Board

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Marlin Global Limited

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:18:06 UTC
