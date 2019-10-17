Marlin Global : Results of ASM held on 18 October 2019

Marlin Global Limited
Phone +64 9 484 0365
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502, Takapuna
Auckland 0740
18 October 2019
Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 18 October 2019
At Marlin Global Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (18 October 2019), shareholders were asked to vote on four resolutions, which were supported by the Board.
The resolutions passed by shareholders were:
-
To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company.
-
To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company.
-
To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.
-
To revoke the existing Constitution and adopt a new Constitution of the company as marked up and described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders' meeting.
Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
14,775,978
|
98.57%
|
214,775
|
1.43%
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
11,893,933
|
98.26%
|
210,445
|
1.74%
|
2,886,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To authorise the board of directors to fix the
|
|
|
|
|
|
remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year
|
14,578,422
|
99.79%
|
31,250
|
0.21%
|
381,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To revoke the existing Constitution and adopt a
|
|
|
|
|
|
new Constitution of the company as marked up
|
14,603,469
|
99.23%
|
113,292
|
0.77%
|
273,992
|
and described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled
|
|
|
|
|
|
at today's shareholders meeting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Marlin Global Limited
Disclaimer
Marlin Global Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:18:06 UTC