Marlin Global : Results of ASM held on 18 October 2019

18 October 2019

Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting held 18 October 2019

At Marlin Global Limited's shareholder meeting, held in Auckland today (18 October 2019), shareholders were asked to vote on four resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company.

To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company.

To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year.

To revoke the existing Constitution and adopt a new Constitution of the company as marked up and described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders' meeting.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution For Against Abstain To re-elect Alistair Ryan as a director of the company 14,775,978 98.57% 214,775 1.43% 0 To re-elect Carmel Fisher as a director of the company 11,893,933 98.26% 210,445 1.74% 2,886,375 To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor for the ensuing year 14,578,422 99.79% 31,250 0.21% 381,081 To revoke the existing Constitution and adopt a new Constitution of the company as marked up 14,603,469 99.23% 113,292 0.77% 273,992 and described in the Notice of Meeting and tabled at today's shareholders meeting.

For and on behalf of the Board

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Marlin Global Limited