Marlin Global : portfolio delivers strong $12.4m interim result (MLN - Commentary for interim period 31 Dec 2019)

24 February 2020

Marlin portfolio delivers strong $12.4m interim result

Interim 2020 net operating profit $12.4m (interim 2019 net loss $14.4m)

Total shareholder return 1 +20.5%

+20.5% Adjusted net asset value (NAV) return 2 +8.9%

+8.9% 3.92 cents per share in dividends paid during the period

NZX-listed investment company Marlin Global Limited (NZX:MLN) announced today a net operating profit after tax of $12.4m for the six month period ending 31 December 2019 (interim 2019: net loss $14.4m).

Marlin's key performance ratios show a total shareholder return (TSR) of +20.5% for the six months, and an increase in the adjusted net asset value2 (NAV) of +8.9% for the period, as compared to the S&P Large Mid Cap/S&P Small Cap Index (50% hedged to NZD) which was up 7.9% for the period.

In accordance with the company's distribution policy (2.0% of average NAV per quarter), a total of

3.92 cents per share was paid to Marlin shareholders during the six months ending 31 December 2019. On 24 February 2020, the Board declared a dividend of 2.04 cents per share to be paid to shareholders on 27 March 2020 with a record date of 13 March 2020.

On 17 October 2019, Marlin announced a new pro-rata warrant issue (MLNWD) as part of its capital management programme. Shareholders were issued one warrant for every four shares held on 6 November 2019. The warrants give holders the right, but not the obligation, to purchase additional Marlin shares on 6 November 2020 at an exercise price of $0.94 adjusted down for dividends declared during the period up to the exercise date. The final exercise price will be announced and an exercise form provided as soon as reasonably practical in mid to late September 2020.

Global share markets moved higher late in 2019 following the US-China trade deal which removed a significant overhang on the market. Falling interest rates and cuts by global central banks also provided a boost to markets.

Marlin's Chair, Alistair Ryan, said: "After the elevated volatility that global share markets experienced in 2018 it has been satisfying to see a continued period through to the end of 2019 of strong returns from global share markets. Equally pleasing has been the outperformance that the Marlin team has generated compared to the company's market benchmark, as they remain focused on investing in quality companies and adhering to a robust investment process."