Marlin Global : portfolio delivers strong $12.4m interim result (MLN - Preliminary half year announcement - appendix 1)

02/23/2020 | 11:24pm EST

Marlin Global Limited results announcement

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Marlin Global Limited

Reporting Period

6 months to 31 December 2019

Previous Reporting Period

6 months to 31 December 2018

Currency

NZ$

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$14,783

N/A

operations

Total Revenue

$14,783

N/A

Net profit/(loss) from

$12,369

N/A

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$12,369

N/A

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$NZ 2.04 cents per share

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$NZ 0.00000001

Equity Security

Record Date

13 March 2020

Dividend Payment Date

27 March 2020

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$1.0027

$0.8559

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

The financial statements attached to this report have been reviewed

the figures above necessary

by PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A

to enable the figures to be

copy of the auditor's review report applicable to the financial

understood

statements is attached to this announcement.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

W.A. Burns

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

W.A. Burns

announcement

Contact phone number

(09) 4840352

Contact email address

enquire@marlin.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

24 February 2020

Reviewed interim financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:23:05 UTC
