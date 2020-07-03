Log in
Marnoo Grains Research Update to guide growers through season 2020

07/03/2020 | 10:53am EDT

Wimmera grain growers eager to extract the most from this year's winter crops are being provided with a unique opportunity to discuss relevant, timely and farm-ready research to underpin efforts to optimise yields and profitability.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is hosting a Grains Research Update for growers in the Marnoo district and surrounding areas via an online platform on Wednesday, July 22.

This Update will be beamed on to screens across the district, ensuring growers are provided with expert advice and research insights to guide them through the remainder of the current cropping season and beyond.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Tom Blake, encourages growers and advisers to tune in for a brief but dynamic program from 9.30 to 11am.

'The Marnoo Update, to be streamed live, will enable growers to tap into GRDC research relevant to their farming systems - with a focus on crop diseases, management and nutrition of grazing crops, and managing nitrogen for high crop yields and sustainable farming systems,' Mr Blake says.

'The online Update format is a forced departure from the in-person regional event the GRDC was originally planning. However, we are committed to ensuring that growers don't miss out on the latest research findings, advice and recommendations to inform their tactical decision making for improved profitability.'

Without leaving the warmth of their home or office, participants can hear from and interact with a number of experts on a range of topics hand-picked for their relevance to local growers.

Live question and answer sessions will feature:

  • Mark McLean and Joshua Fanning, Agriculture Victoria. Crop diseases - what to look out for in 2020
  • Susan Sprague and John Kirkegaard, CSIRO. Management and nutrition of grazing crops
  • James Hunt, La Trobe University. Managing nitrogen for high crop yields and sustainable farming systems.

Consultant Matt Sparke of SparkeAg will contribute to discussions around applying research outcomes to local conditions and farming systems.

Free online registration is available. For more information, phone ORM on 03 5441 6176 or email admin@orm.com.au.

For interviews

Tom Blake, GRDC
0418 863 186
tom.blake@grdc.com.au

Contact

Sharon Watt, GRDC Communications Manager - South
0409 675 100
sharon.watt@grdc.com.au

Disclaimer

GRDC - Grains Research and Development Corporation published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:53:01 UTC
