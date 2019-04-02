Maropost Offers Access to Return Path's Comprehensive Email Deliverability Tools

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maropost, the unified platform that simplifies customer engagement for B2C brands and retailers, and leading email solutions provider Return Path, have partnered to offer Maropost customers access to Return Path’s email deliverability solutions platform. The partnership will allow Maropost to offer custom pricing and packaging for customers who want access to the most comprehensive source of data on email performance.



Additional features include:

Inbox Placement – Easily differentiate your delivered messages with a comprehensive look into what percentage of your email is going to the inbox, the spam folder, or is being blocked at major mailbox providers around the world.

– Easily differentiate your delivered messages with a comprehensive look into what percentage of your email is going to the inbox, the spam folder, or is being blocked at major mailbox providers around the world. Reputation and Sender Score – Monitor key metrics that drive the sending reputation of your dedicated IP addresses that you’ve provisioned from Maropost.

– Monitor key metrics that drive the sending reputation of your dedicated IP addresses that you’ve provisioned from Maropost. Inbox Preview – Preview how your email will look on all devices, email clients and browsers before you hit send, along with guidance on how to fix email rendering issues and how to optimize your creative and subject line.

– Preview how your email will look on all devices, email clients and browsers before you hit send, along with guidance on how to fix email rendering issues and how to optimize your creative and subject line. Email Client Monitor – Get insight into how and where your actual subscribers prefer to view your emails, including data on what time they are opening, where they are opening, and for how long they are reading.

In addition to the new email features, Maropost clients will be able to apply for Return Path’s Certification program. Certification is the industry’s most powerful and trusted whitelist, providing benefits at major mailbox providers and filtering companies to ensure your emails reach your subscribers.

“We’re excited to offer Return Path’s rich email data source to Maropost customers,” said Joseph Schirripa, COO and CFO at Maropost. “Email still provides the highest ROI in customer engagement strategies, and our team is committed to providing the best deliverability scores in the industry.”

“We are pleased to kick off this new partnership, which will allow Maropost to access Return Path’s Partner Platform and offer our best-in-class email data and solutions to their customers,” said Matt Rausenberger, vice president of global strategic partners at Return Path. “Together with Maropost’s customer engagement solutions and customer support, our joint customers will now have the best possible deliverability coverage and a 360-degree view of their email programs.”

Using Return Path’s email optimization and deliverability products on a daily basis can help marketers gain the most out of their investment in Maropost, and achieve more value for their marketing dollars.

About Maropost

Maropost is a fully unified customer engagement platform, designed to provide a single solution for all areas of business—across marketing, commerce, service, clienteling, referral, and more. Connecting brands with their customers, Maropost unifies customer data to create unified customer experiences. We’re changing the way organizations operate through technology—breaking down divides between and within departments, so companies can truly understand and engage their customers. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Maropost is trusted by brands like DigitalMarketer, New York Post, Mercedes-Benz, SHOP.com, and Yext. Learn more at https://www.maropost.com/ .

About Return Path

Return Path analyzes the world’s largest collection of email data to show businesses how to stay connected to their audiences and strengthen their customer engagement. We help mailbox providers around the world deliver great user experiences and build trust in email by ensuring that wanted messages reach the inbox while spam doesn’t. To find out more about Return Path solutions, visit us at returnpath.com or request a demo .

Contact info:

Katie Pierini

Nonfiction

kpierini@nonfictionagency.com

