Marqeta : Bolsters Industry-Leading Executive Team With Addition of Barbie Brewer as Chief People Officer and Seth Weissman as Chief Legal Officer

Brewer was previously Chief Culture Officer at Gitlab and VP of Talent at Netflix, while Weissman was General Counsel at SolarCity; they will serve as key additions to Marqeta’s executive team as company continues rapid growth

Marqeta, the leading global modern card issuing platform, today announced the addition of Chief People Officer Barbie Brewer and Chief Legal Officer Seth Weissman to its executive team.

Brewer and Weissman, who both bring decades of experience to their new roles, join Marqeta at a time of rapid expansion and just weeks after the company successfully completed a $260 million Series E funding round.

“The caliber of our growing executive team speaks to our position in the market and the significance of what we’re doing here,” said Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta. “We are powering a profound transformation in the card issuing and payments space around the globe, and our growing, world-class team will help us continue to expand and innovate rapidly. It’s a tall order, but Barbie and Seth have the right skills and experience for addressing our challenges and opportunities, and we’re so excited to welcome them.”

Brewer is a strategic, results-focused executive with more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership across multiple business cycles, HR disciplines, industries, and countries. Prior to joining Marqeta, she served as chief culture officer of GitLab, spent six years at Netflix as vice president of talent, and was vice president of human resources at Tiburon. She also spent close to a decade working in human resources at Cisco. In her new position, she will focus on growing the company by enabling more remote work and fostering positive company culture.

Weissman is a business leader who practices law. He is an experienced general counsel and seasoned senior executive with 25 years of experience in both private and public companies. Prior to joining Marqeta, he held the general counsel position twice, most recently at SolarCity, where he served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, responsible for the company’s legal, compliance and risk functions. In 2012, he led SolarCity’s IPO team. In his new role, Weissman will lead Marqeta's legal strategy and operations.

“I was looking for an executive team I could believe in and an authentic leader who inspired me. Marqeta is that team, and Jason is that leader,” said Weissman. “I saw in Marqeta a company with a world-class product and the desire to hire great people and empower them. Marqeta’s success speaks for itself, and I’m looking forward to being part of the outstanding journey ahead.”

“I love the focus at Marqeta on making things simple and finding a way to get things done,” said Brewer. “There’s not an over-engineered process here. There’s also a culture of listening and respect at Marqeta — especially among the leadership team — that I found really appealing. I look forward to making that an even more essential part of the company culture.”

About Marqeta

Marqeta is the leading global modern card issuing platform, providing the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment programs so that they can create world-class experiences and power new modes of commerce. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

