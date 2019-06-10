Marqeta : Bolsters Industry-Leading Executive Team With Addition of Barbie Brewer as Chief People Officer and Seth Weissman as Chief Legal Officer

Marqeta, the leading global modern card issuing platform, today
announced the addition of Chief People Officer Barbie Brewer and Chief
Legal Officer Seth Weissman to its executive team.
Brewer and Weissman, who both bring decades of experience to their new
roles, join Marqeta at a time of rapid expansion and just weeks after
the company successfully completed a $260
million Series E funding round.
“The caliber of our growing executive team speaks to our position in the
market and the significance of what we’re doing here,” said Jason
Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta. “We are powering a profound
transformation in the card issuing and payments space around the globe,
and our growing, world-class team will help us continue to expand and
innovate rapidly. It’s a tall order, but Barbie and Seth have the right
skills and experience for addressing our challenges and opportunities,
and we’re so excited to welcome them.”
Brewer is a strategic, results-focused executive with more than 20 years
of experience in human resources leadership across multiple business
cycles, HR disciplines, industries, and countries. Prior to joining
Marqeta, she served as chief culture officer of GitLab, spent six years
at Netflix as vice president of talent, and was vice president of human
resources at Tiburon. She also spent close to a decade working in human
resources at Cisco. In her new position, she will focus on growing the
company by enabling more remote work and fostering positive company
culture.
Weissman is a business leader who practices law. He is an experienced
general counsel and seasoned senior executive with 25 years of
experience in both private and public companies. Prior to joining
Marqeta, he held the general counsel position twice, most recently at
SolarCity, where he served as executive vice president, general counsel
and secretary, responsible for the company’s legal, compliance and risk
functions. In 2012, he led SolarCity’s IPO team. In his new role,
Weissman will lead Marqeta's legal strategy and operations.
“I was looking for an executive team I could believe in and an authentic
leader who inspired me. Marqeta is that team, and Jason is that leader,”
said Weissman. “I saw in Marqeta a company with a world-class product
and the desire to hire great people and empower them. Marqeta’s success
speaks for itself, and I’m looking forward to being part of the
outstanding journey ahead.”
“I love the focus at Marqeta on making things simple and finding a way
to get things done,” said Brewer. “There’s not an over-engineered
process here. There’s also a culture of listening and respect at Marqeta
— especially among the leadership team — that I found really appealing.
I look forward to making that an even more essential part of the company
culture.”
About Marqeta
Marqeta is the leading global modern card issuing platform, providing
the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly
configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is
designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment
programs so that they can create world-class experiences and power new
modes of commerce. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For
more information, visit www.marqeta.com,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
