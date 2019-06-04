Marqeta : and CashFlows Announce New European Partnership, Uniting Two of the Region's Most Disruptive Payment Innovators

Marqeta, the leading global modern card issuing platform, announced a
new partnership today at the Money20/20 Europe event in Amsterdam with
CashFlows, a consolidated business payment services provider, to provide
BIN sponsorship services for its rapidly growing roster of European
fintech customers.
CashFlows was launched in London in 2010 and provides BIN (bank
information number) sponsorship services through its e-money license and
direct membership in the Mastercard and Visa card schemes; this coupled
with their EU regulatory and compliance expertise allows companies to
easily cross over the hurdle of launching a European payment card
program by helping them accept payments and facilitate transactions.
CashFlows’ BIN sponsorship services are further complemented with their
merchant acquiring capability that enables end customers to load funds
to their card.
Marqeta’s recently unveiled European Digital Banking solution is already
relied upon by digital banks like Morning and YAPEAL and point of sale
lender Aplazame. The Marqeta platform helps customers build, test and
continuously refine new features in a developer sandbox, allowing them
to build unique payment solutions that integrate with existing systems
and software. It supports instantly issued virtual cards and offers
advanced spend controls to engage users and grow card use, key
functionality that will now be supported in partnership with CashFlows.
“Since we launched in the market at the end of 2018, we’ve seen a
tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm for our European Digital
Banking solutions and real demand for a truly modern payments platform,”
said Ian Johnson, Head of European Growth at Marqeta. “To be able to
pair the new payment possibilities opened up by the Marqeta platform,
with a BIN sponsor like CashFlows who knows what it takes to develop,
launch and scale payment programs quickly in a rapidly evolving payments
landscape, is going to make us even stronger.”
“There’s a tight synergy and a close cultural alignment between what
CashFlows and Marqeta are looking to accomplish in the market,” said
Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer, CashFlows. “Scheme
membership is a complicated, time consuming and expensive process for
fintechs that can otherwise focus their energy on honing the proposition
and launch strategy. CashFlows brings inside-out knowledge of the
process to speed things up and put power back in the hands of program
owners. Marqeta is coming from a similar place - changing the rules in
the market for the better, making it simpler and easier to get to market
- and we’re excited to be working together.”
About Marqeta
Marqeta is the leading global modern card issuing platform, providing
the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly
configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is
designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment
programs so that they can create world-class experiences and power new
modes of commerce. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For
more information, visit www.marqeta.com,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About CashFlows
CashFlows’ payment solutions enable businesses to accept multi-channel
payments from all major card schemes and issue innovative prepaid
products to their customer base. At the heart of our operation is our
cloud-based platform, providing a flexible and scalable foundation for
our services. We tailor our offerings to specific sectors and have a
partner-led go-to-market approach. At CashFlows, decision-making is
quick, development is collaborative and staff are experts in their
fields. CashFlows is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as
an electronic money institution, and is a principal member of Visa,
Mastercard and other international card schemes.
