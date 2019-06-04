Log in
Marqeta : and CashFlows Announce New European Partnership, Uniting Two of the Region's Most Disruptive Payment Innovators

06/04/2019 | 01:31am EDT

Marqeta’s industry-leading modern card issuing platform will look to CashFlows’ BIN sponsorship capabilities, further simplifying and speeding up the path to market for digital banks and fintech innovators

Marqeta, the leading global modern card issuing platform, announced a new partnership today at the Money20/20 Europe event in Amsterdam with CashFlows, a consolidated business payment services provider, to provide BIN sponsorship services for its rapidly growing roster of European fintech customers.

CashFlows was launched in London in 2010 and provides BIN (bank information number) sponsorship services through its e-money license and direct membership in the Mastercard and Visa card schemes; this coupled with their EU regulatory and compliance expertise allows companies to easily cross over the hurdle of launching a European payment card program by helping them accept payments and facilitate transactions. CashFlows’ BIN sponsorship services are further complemented with their merchant acquiring capability that enables end customers to load funds to their card.

Marqeta’s recently unveiled European Digital Banking solution is already relied upon by digital banks like Morning and YAPEAL and point of sale lender Aplazame. The Marqeta platform helps customers build, test and continuously refine new features in a developer sandbox, allowing them to build unique payment solutions that integrate with existing systems and software. It supports instantly issued virtual cards and offers advanced spend controls to engage users and grow card use, key functionality that will now be supported in partnership with CashFlows.

“Since we launched in the market at the end of 2018, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm for our European Digital Banking solutions and real demand for a truly modern payments platform,” said Ian Johnson, Head of European Growth at Marqeta. “To be able to pair the new payment possibilities opened up by the Marqeta platform, with a BIN sponsor like CashFlows who knows what it takes to develop, launch and scale payment programs quickly in a rapidly evolving payments landscape, is going to make us even stronger.”

“There’s a tight synergy and a close cultural alignment between what CashFlows and Marqeta are looking to accomplish in the market,” said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer, CashFlows. “Scheme membership is a complicated, time consuming and expensive process for fintechs that can otherwise focus their energy on honing the proposition and launch strategy. CashFlows brings inside-out knowledge of the process to speed things up and put power back in the hands of program owners. Marqeta is coming from a similar place - changing the rules in the market for the better, making it simpler and easier to get to market - and we’re excited to be working together.”

About Marqeta

Marqeta is the leading global modern card issuing platform, providing the most advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment cards. With its open API, the Marqeta platform is designed for innovators who want a simplified way of managing payment programs so that they can create world-class experiences and power new modes of commerce. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CashFlows

CashFlows’ payment solutions enable businesses to accept multi-channel payments from all major card schemes and issue innovative prepaid products to their customer base. At the heart of our operation is our cloud-based platform, providing a flexible and scalable foundation for our services. We tailor our offerings to specific sectors and have a partner-led go-to-market approach. At CashFlows, decision-making is quick, development is collaborative and staff are experts in their fields. CashFlows is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution, and is a principal member of Visa, Mastercard and other international card schemes.


