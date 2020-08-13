Log in
Marquard & Bahls : Publishes Tenth Sustainability Report

08/13/2020 | 06:10am EDT


DGAP-Media / 13.08.2020 / 12:04

The Marquard & Bahls Group has published its Sustainability Report for the 2019 business year. Under the heading "Creating Momentum,", the group's tenth Sustainability Report presents a transparent and verifiable account of how matters of sustainability have been put into practice and advanced in the strategic action areas.

The Marquard & Bahls Sustainability Report 2019 was prepared in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the German Sustainability Code (DNK) and discloses the Group's progress and relevant indicators. It centers on the following action areas: Responsible Corporate Governance, Sustainable Growth, Environmental Protection, Our Employees, Occupational Health & Safety, Corporate Citizenship.

In addition to the ongoing tasks, among other things a Group-wide sustainability dashboard was established in 2019, and, for the first time, a donations target commensurate to net income was defined, all with the aim of anchoring sustainability even more firmly in the company. Another focus was on establishing a stable sustainability organization in the Operating Units, a process that was initiated in 2019.

Looking ahead to the future, Mark Garrett, CEO Marquard & Bahls, says: "Sustainability is an investment in the future - and a constant goal. In the long term, we will only be successful if we meet the needs of our customers today without compromising the quality of life of future generations or the environment. That is why we focus on permanently integrating sustainability aspects into our current as well as our future business activities."

For more information: Marquard & Bahls Sustainability Report 2019

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading and aviation fuelling. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 33 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs around 6,600 people. www.marquard-bahls.com

Press contact:

Anna Weritz
Team Leader Sustainability
Marquard & Bahls AG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
sustainability@marquard-bahls.com		  


End of Media Release

Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG
Key word(s): Energy

13.08.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1117571  13.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
