Marquard & Bahls : Transaction Completed – Marquard & Bahls Sells Its Stake in natGAS

Hamburg
September 06, 2019
On August 9, 2019, Marquard & Bahls AG announced its intention to sell its shares in natGAS AG, Potsdam, to the former co-shareholder Friedrich Scharr KG, Stuttgart. Following review and approval of the transaction by the responsible antitrust authorities, the sale was completed on September 3, 2019.
Marquard & Bahls AG is a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading, and logistics of energy & chemicals. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading, and aviation fuelling. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 35 countriesin Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs more than 7,500 people. www.marquard-bahls.com
