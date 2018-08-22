Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marquard & Bahls: We act sustainably

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:20pm CEST


DGAP-Media / 22.08.2018 / 15:16

This is the title of the eighth Marquard & Bahls Sustainability Report, which was recently published. The report contains information on all measures and programs in the area of sustainability management of the Marquard & Bahls Group in the past financial year.

Many Marquard & Bahls companies are active in the oil and gas value chain. In order to keep the negative effects of its business activities to a minimum, Marquard & Bahls has anchored Sustainability as well as Health & Safety as corporate values. The company is committed to acting as a fair employer and committed member of society as well as to protect the environment.

The annual Sustainability Report provides an overview of the Marquard & Bahls Group's commitment and sustainability activities worldwide. In order to provide a transparent and meaningful report, it is based on the criteria of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Global Standards) and the German Sustainability Code (DNK).

Marquard & Bahls will continue to pursue a sustainable course with the goal of meeting our customers' needs today without compromising the quality of life of future generations.

The Sustainability Report can be found on the Marquard & Bahls website.

Marquard & Bahls AG is a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. Its core lines of business include trading, tank storage logistics and aviation fuelling. The company is also active in dry bulk handling, biogas, carbon trading, fuel analysis and energy services. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 36 countries in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, and employs around 7,700 people.
( www.marquard-bahls.de

Press Contact:

Anna Weritz
Team Leader Sustainability
Marquard & Bahls AG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
sustainability@marquard-bahls.com		  


End of Media Release

Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG
Key word(s): Energy

22.08.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

716507  22.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pXCEL BRANDS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:45pSTARAMBA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:45pTARGET : Posts Biggest Sales Growth in 13 Years
DJ
03:44pAFC AJAX : Wednesday, Aug. 22
AQ
03:42pDRAX : 22 August 2018 - Nigel Adams MP visits Drax for the official switch on of its fourth biomass generating unit
PU
03:42pINTL FCSTONE : to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
PU
03:42pLUFTHANSA : Worldwide Lufthansa Sneaker Day on Friday, August 24
PU
03:42pMCDONALD : Sets Global Goal to Reduce Barriers to Employment for Two Million Youth
PU
03:42pZENTERIO : Reports Second Quarter 2018
PU
03:42pDELCATH : Announces Pending Expiration to Rights Offering Subscription Period
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.