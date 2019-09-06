Marquard & Bahls : sells United Bulk Terminals Davant Facility to Subsidiary of T. Parker Host

The transaction is in line with Marquard & Bahls' revised strategy of concentrating on its core activities in tank storage logistics, trading and aviation fuelling as well as investing in adjacent businesses in the energy and chemical sector.

The buyer, Host Davant, LLC is a subsidiary of T. Parker Host, a Virginia-based total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. The location is complementary to Host's service network and allows Host to expand its offerings in the bulk cargo market.

Marquard & Bahls AG is a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading, and logistics of energy & chemicals. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading, and aviation fuelling. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 35 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs more than 7,500 people.

T. Parker Host is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. Founded in 1923 and guided by its Core Principles, the company has developed a strong reputation in the maritime community for its expertise, transparency and high standards of service. The entire Host team focuses on customer needs while adding value to every operation.

