Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Marquard & Bahls : sells United Bulk Terminals Davant Facility to Subsidiary of T. Parker Host

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 11:57am EDT

The transaction is in line with Marquard & Bahls' revised strategy of concentrating on its core activities in tank storage logistics, trading and aviation fuelling as well as investing in adjacent businesses in the energy and chemical sector.

The buyer, Host Davant, LLC is a subsidiary of T. Parker Host, a Virginia-based total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. The location is complementary to Host's service network and allows Host to expand its offerings in the bulk cargo market.

Marquard & Bahls AG is a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading, and logistics of energy & chemicals. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading, and aviation fuelling. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 35 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs more than 7,500 people.
www.marquard-bahls.com

T. Parker Host is a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, specializing in agency services, terminal operations, stevedoring and marine assets. Founded in 1923 and guided by its Core Principles, the company has developed a strong reputation in the maritime community for its expertise, transparency and high standards of service. The entire Host team focuses on customer needs while adding value to every operation.
www.tparkerhost.com

Disclaimer

Marquard & Bahls AG published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 15:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pOil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears
RE
12:12pWall Street ticks higher after jobs data, Chinese stimulus plan
RE
12:09pOil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears
RE
12:07pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : FM receives incoming Russian ambassador Azimov
PU
12:07pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Small and Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement
PU
11:57aU.S. wants 'near term' results from new China trade talks - Kudlow
RE
11:57aMARQUARD & BAHLS : Transaction Completed – Marquard & Bahls Sells Its Stake in natGAS
PU
11:57aMARQUARD & BAHLS : sells United Bulk Terminals Davant Facility to Subsidiary of T. Parker Host
PU
11:56aKudlow says GM CEO may go to Ohio with Trump
RE
11:54aMinisters likely to clash over euro zone budget next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
4Telenav says contract with GM intact after automaker signs Google deal
5IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group