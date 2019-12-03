Marques McCammon Appointed President of Ricardo, Inc.

Former Chrysler, Aptera, Wind River executive tabbed to lead Ricardo’s U.S. subsidiary

After five years as the head of automotive products and services for former Intel subsidiary Wind River Systems, Inc., Marques McCammon has been named president of Ricardo, Inc. A subsidiary of Ricardo plc based in the United Kingdom, Ricardo is a global provider of engines, transmissions, vehicle systems, intelligent transportation systems, and hybrid and electric systems for transportation, defense and clean energy.

McCammon, a mechanical engineer, has built an automotive and marketing career that includes leadership roles with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, venture-backed start-ups and, most recently, embedded software products and services.

“Marques brings to Ricardo a rare blend of infrastructure, energy, transportation, engineering and marketing know-how, combined with a distinct perspective on mobility gained while working on the software side of autonomous vehicles,” said Ricardo CEO Dave Shemmans. “He’s helped build gas and electric vehicles, been involved with the inner workings of the Internet of Things, began his career as a ‘Detroit-three’ engineer and has run marketing and sales organizations. His experience offers the perfect fit with Ricardo as we work to deliver a renewed corporate focus on sustainable growth in the automotive technology sector.”

McCammon, educated at North Carolina A&T State University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn, initially worked in powertrain development with the then-Chrysler Corporation and later helped kick-start the company’s SRT performance marque after the Daimler-Chrysler merger. He subsequently moved to companies including ASC, Saleen and electric car start-up Aptera, before joining Wind River, where, as general manager and vice president, he directed global software systems product development, strategy, marketing and engineering services for connected and automated vehicles.

“The offerings of Ricardo are a perfect match for the experiences I have cultivated throughout my career,” said McCammon. “I feel that I am made for this job and I’m excited to help recharge Ricardo’s core business while leveraging my experiences and relationships to accelerate the company’s position in the rapidly evolving mobility space.”

Ricardo plc is a global, multi-industry consultancy for engineering, technology, project innovation and strategy. With a century of delivering excellence and value through technology, our client list includes the world's major transportation original equipment manufacturers, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions and governments. We enable our customers to achieve sustainable growth and commercial success. Ricardo is listed in the FTSE4Good Index, which identifies global companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Ricardo, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Ricardo plc. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com.

