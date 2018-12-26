Marquette National : 12/26/2018 - 12th Annual Adopt-A-Soldier Event

Release date: 12/26/2018

Marquette Bank employees packaged donations collected during the 12th Annual Adopt-A-Soldier drive. Customers and employees donated razors, deodorant, snacks, playing cards, and more for local soldiers and their troops. 65 total packages were sent and arrived in time for the holidays to support our local heros stationed near and abroad.



