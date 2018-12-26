Log in
Marquette National : 12/26/2018 - 12th Annual Adopt-A-Soldier Event

12/26/2018 | 11:15pm CET

Release date: 12/26/2018

Marquette Bank employees packaged donations collected during the 12th Annual Adopt-A-Soldier drive. Customers and employees donated razors, deodorant, snacks, playing cards, and more for local soldiers and their troops. 65 total packages were sent and arrived in time for the holidays to support our local heros stationed near and abroad.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank is proud to offer a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers customers mobile banking, online banking, in-person and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.5 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit: https://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

Marquette National Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 22:14:03 UTC
