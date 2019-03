Release date: 3/22/2019

About 15 Marquette Bank employee volunteers helped set up hundreds of toys for a Toy Box Connection 'Day of Fun' event at Orland Bowl for the Mooseheart Child City and School.



Toy Box Connection, a non-profit organization that helps children in need; provided board games, dodgeballs, dolls, stuffed animals, blankets, coloring books, clothing, shoes, makeup, and more for over 200 children from Mooseheart. The children were bussed in and enjoyed a day of fun that included bowling, pizza and lots of laughs! After bowling they were led into the banquet room where all of the toys were displayed on tables that filled the room. The kids were able to pick out whatever they wanted to take home and enjoy!If you would like to see what other organizations Toy Box Connection helps or if you would like to donate, please visit www.toyboxconnection.com . To learn more about Mooseheart and to donate you can visit their website at www.mooseheart.org

