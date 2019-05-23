Marquette National : 5/23/2019 - Teaming up with Almost Home

Release date: 5/23/2019

Marquette Bank recently teamed with Sarah Galvan to help her non-profit Almost Home. Employees of the bank stood outside the entrances of Jewel-95th & Pulaski to ask for donations, in other words…shaking the can. Almost Home was founded by Sarah Galvan in 2015 after she herself almost became homeless. After getting through that difficult time, Sarah made it her mission to help others facing similar difficulties. Along with blessing bags, 'Pending Meals' ($5 vouchers for restaurants within the area) and more, Marquette Bank was happy to help Almost Home shake the can at this event. More than $500 was raised on this day alone! Thank you to our volunteers.



