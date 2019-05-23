Log in
Marquette National : 5/23/2019 - Teaming up with Almost Home

05/23/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Release date: 5/23/2019

Marquette Bank recently teamed with Sarah Galvan to help her non-profit Almost Home. Employees of the bank stood outside the entrances of Jewel-95th & Pulaski to ask for donations, in other words…shaking the can. Almost Home was founded by Sarah Galvan in 2015 after she herself almost became homeless. After getting through that difficult time, Sarah made it her mission to help others facing similar difficulties. Along with blessing bags, 'Pending Meals' ($5 vouchers for restaurants within the area) and more, Marquette Bank was happy to help Almost Home shake the can at this event. More than $500 was raised on this day alone! Thank you to our volunteers.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank is proud to offer a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers customers mobile banking, online banking, in-person and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.5 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit: https://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

Disclaimer

Marquette National Corporation published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 21:27:04 UTC
