Marquette National : 7/19/2019 - Thank You To Our GCFD Employee Volunteers

Release date: 7/19/2019

At our most recent Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) volunteer event, our employees and family members helped sort through 4,973 lbs of bread that was then repacked to be delivered to those in need within the Cook County area. The GCFD receives a lot of the food in bulk quantities, and volunteers are needed to help break it down into more manageable sizes. Thank you to those volunteers that donated a night to helping our underserved neighborhoods!



If you would like to get involved in the Greater Chicago Food Depository visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/get-involved/

