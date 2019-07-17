Log in
Marquette National : 7/19/2019 - Thank You To Our GCFD Employee Volunteers

07/17/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Release date: 7/19/2019

At our most recent Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) volunteer event, our employees and family members helped sort through 4,973 lbs of bread that was then repacked to be delivered to those in need within the Cook County area. The GCFD receives a lot of the food in bulk quantities, and volunteers are needed to help break it down into more manageable sizes. Thank you to those volunteers that donated a night to helping our underserved neighborhoods!


If you would like to get involved in the Greater Chicago Food Depository visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/get-involved/.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank is proud to offer a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers customers mobile banking, online banking, in-person and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.5 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit: https://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

Disclaimer

Marquette National Corporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:09:08 UTC
