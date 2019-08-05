Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marquette National : 8/5/2019 - Marquette Bank Supports Pancreatic Cancer Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Release date: 8/5/2019

Orland Park, IL (Aug. 5, 2019) -- Employees of Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, held the Ninth Annual Evelyn's Walk in Orland Park in remembrance of former employee Evelyn Schap who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2010. More than 100 bank employees and family members participated in the walk, donating $2,000 to the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. About 55,440 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in a year and 44,330 people die of pancreatic cancer in a year, according to the American Cancer Society.
'Having the walk every year allows employees to remember Evelyn and also raises awareness to pancreatic cancer,' Nina Sonsikoski, Marketing Manager and organizer of the walk, said. 'Each year, we've had more people participate in the walk and we hope that trend continues.'
Evelyn's Walk is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment where each quarter, the bank focuses on a different area of need: shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information about Marquette Bank and its Neighborhood Commitment, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit: emarquettebank.com/neighborhood.


Picture Caption: More than 100 Marquette Bank employees and family members participated in Evelyn's Walk which raised $2000 for the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank is proud to offer a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers customers mobile banking, online banking, in-person and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.5 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit: https://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

Disclaimer

Marquette National Corporation published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pCENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:07pMAIDEN : Announces Completion of Series of Strategic Transactions Strengthening Its Capital Position
BU
05:06pLILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pAMERICAN STATES WATER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:06pHEMISPHERE MEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:06pLGI HOMES : Reports July 2019 Home Closings
AQ
05:05pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
05:05pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes Sale of 69,100-Square-Foot Industrial Warehouse in Medley, Florida for $9.75 Million
PU
05:05pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Increases Profit, Cash -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group