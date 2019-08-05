Marquette National : 8/5/2019 - Marquette Bank Supports Pancreatic Cancer Research

Release date: 8/5/2019

Orland Park, IL (Aug. 5, 2019) -- Employees of Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, held the Ninth Annual Evelyn's Walk in Orland Park in remembrance of former employee Evelyn Schap who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2010. More than 100 bank employees and family members participated in the walk, donating $2,000 to the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. About 55,440 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in a year and 44,330 people die of pancreatic cancer in a year, according to the American Cancer Society.

'Having the walk every year allows employees to remember Evelyn and also raises awareness to pancreatic cancer,' Nina Sonsikoski, Marketing Manager and organizer of the walk, said. 'Each year, we've had more people participate in the walk and we hope that trend continues.'

Evelyn's Walk is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment where each quarter, the bank focuses on a different area of need: shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information about Marquette Bank and its Neighborhood Commitment, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit: emarquettebank.com/neighborhood.

More than 100 Marquette Bank employees and family members participated in Evelyn's Walk which raised $2000 for the Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

