Marriott International Names Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Its Prestigious 2018 Partnership Circle

01/02/2019 | 12:01pm CET

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marriott International presented Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC its Partnership Circle Award at the brand’s recent annual 2018 MINA & Full-Service Owners Conference held in Washington, D.C.  Crestline was recognized for its steadfast partnership, commitment to excellence, and overall support of Marriott’s full-service brands.  To qualify for this distinguished recognition award winners must exceed several performance thresholds and criteria including superior guest service and brand excellence.

Crestline currently manages 58 Marriott-branded hotels including:  three full-service Marriott properties and three Westin hotels, twenty-four Courtyard by Marriott hotels, nine Residence Inns, nine SpringHill Suites, two TownePlace Suites, and eight Fairfield Inn & Suites.  

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts.  “We have a long relationship with Marriott that dates back to our company’s inception nearly 20 years ago.  There are only a handful of management companies that are part of this elite group and we are proud of our hardworking associates and partners who have helped us achieve this success.”

Crestline was also recognized with a SERVE 360 Award for the company’s compassionate and ongoing community service and engagement efforts—including disaster relief during the recent devastating storms and hurricanes.  Marriott International embraces its global responsibility and unique opportunity to be a force for good.  Guided by its sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, Marriott is committed to making a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.  Serve 360 is organized into four priority areas:  Nurture Our World, Sustain Responsible Operations, Empower Through Opportunity and Welcome All & Advance Human Rights.  Crestline’s recognition was attributed to their efforts towards the Nurture Our World category.

In addition, the Crestline managed SpringHill Suites San Antonio Medical Center / Northwest was recognized for Renovation Excellence at Marriott’s Select Brand Owner and Franchise Conference, Marriott’s Connect ’18, held in San Diego.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies.  Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 118 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 17,200 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia.  Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States.  For more information, visit:  www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different.  In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:         
Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net
404.643.8222

Crestline Hotels & Resorts Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.