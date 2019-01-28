Log in
Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

01/28/2019

January 28, 2019

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA - Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) announced that it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2019.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:28:04 UTC
