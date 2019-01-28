Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

January 28, 2019

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA - Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) announced that it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2019.