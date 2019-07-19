Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

July 19, 2019

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) announced that it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2019.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 17:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Wawanesa General Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
BU
02:17pAP FACT CHECK : Trump, Harris both wrong about auto sector
AQ
02:17pSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:14pSmartMetric Biometric Credit Cards the Next Big Thing for the Banking Industry
BU
02:14pExteNet Systems Completes $368 Million ABS Financing to Accelerate Growth
PR
02:13pJETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:13pBIGBEN INTERACTIVE : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée Générale annuelle du 19 juillet 2019
GL
02:10pBLACKROCK : CEO Larry Fink says ECB must buy equities to stimulate euro zone
RE
02:06pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
02:05pTWITTER : Are marketers missing customer signals on social?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group