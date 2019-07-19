Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

July 19, 2019
Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend
MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) announced that it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2019.
