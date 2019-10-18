Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

October 18, 2019

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) (the "Company") announced today that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company earned $1,348,000 as compared to $1,287,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $61,000 or 4.7%

The increase in earnings was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $147,000 and non- interest income of $99,000. This was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $155,000, income tax expense of $18,000 and provision for loan loss expense of $12,000.

Net interest income grew by $147,000 or 1.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to increases in interest income on loans of $523,000, investment securities of $128,000 and interest-bearing deposits with banks of $99,000 which was partially offset by higher deposit interest expense of $557,000 and borrowing costs of $46,000. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily related to higher average loan receivables of $7.1 million and higher yields earned. The higher interest income on investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks was primarily due to market rate increases. The increase in deposit and borrowing costs of $557,000 and $46,000, respectively, were primarily related to deposit and borrowing rate increases resulting from market rate increases.

The net interest spread and net interest margin were 2.74% and 2.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 2.79% and 2.94% for the same period in the prior year, respectively.

Loans outstanding increased by $17.0 million, or 6.9% to $264.3 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $247.3 million at December 31, 2018. Deposits increased by $4.3 million, or 1.3% to $344.8 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $340.5 million at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $15,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $3,000 for the same period in the prior year. The Company's credit quality position at September 30, 2019, remained very strong as evidenced by delinquencies at less than 0.04% of total loans, nonaccrual loans at 0.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 0.98% of total loans.

Non-interest income increased by $99,000 or 6.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The primary reasons for this increase were higher residential mortgage sale and processing income of $61,000, bank-owned life insurance income of $23,000, restricted investments in bank stock dividends of $16,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $155,000 or 1.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily related to increases in equipment expense of

$49,000, salary and benefit costs of $48,000, computer services of $32,000, professional fees of $26,000. These increases were partially offset by lower FDIC insurance costs of $65,000. This FDIC insurance positive variance was primarily due to a small bank assessment credit received by the FDIC to be applied to the Bank's FDIC assessments starting in June 2019.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $204,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $186,000 for the same period in the prior year.

Following are additional highlights related to the financial performance of the Company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

EARNINGS

Net interest income

$8,211

$8,064

1.8%

Provision for loan losses

15

3

n/m

Non-interest income

1,713

1,614

6.1%

Non-interest expense

8,357

8,202

1.9%

Income tax expense

204

186

9.7%

Net income

1,348

1,287

4.7%

SHARE DATA

Earnings per share

$ 16.85

$ 16.09

4.7%

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.46%

0.44%

2bps

Return on average equity

4.99%

5.08%

-9bps

Net interest margin

2.99%

2.94%

5bps

Efficiency ratio

84.21%

84.74%

-53bps

At September 30, and December 31,

(dollars in millions, except per share data; unaudited)

BALANCE SHEET

Assets

$403.4

$396.9

1.6%

Loans

264.3

247.3

6.9%

Deposits

344.8

340.5

1.3%

Stockholders' equity

37.5

35.0

7.0%

CAPITAL

Book value per share

$468.27

$437.83

7.0%

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.93%

16.61%

-68bps

CREDIT QUALITY

Delinquent loans

$ 0.1

$ 0.1

n/m

Nonaccrual loans

0.1

0.1

n/m

Delinquent loans/loans

0.04%

0.05%

-1bp

Nonaccrual loans/loans

0.02%

0.03%

-1bp

Allowance for loan losses/loans

0.98%

1.04%

-6bps

n/m - not meaningful

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 21:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pTandy Leather Factory Announces Non-Reliance on Prior Financial Statements
GL
06:21pBLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:20pFACEBOOK : reaches licensing deal with News Corp for headlines
AQ
06:08pTRANSPERFECT : Opens New Office in Bucharest
BU
06:01pJANONE : Current report
PU
06:01pSPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
06:01pJANONE : Revised definitive proxy soliciting materials
PU
06:01pGlobal Dyes and Pigments Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Preference for Non-Toxic Natural Dyes to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pWAITR : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WTRH
BU
06:00pLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : to Present At H.C. Wainwright & Co. 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : WAITR : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important De..
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reaches licensing deal with News Corp for headlines
3SPRINT CORPORATION : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business co..
4BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION : BLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
5JANONE INC. : JANONE : Revised definitive proxy soliciting materials

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group