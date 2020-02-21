Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

February 21, 2020

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) (the "Company") announced today that for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company earned $1,833,000 as compared to $1,803,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $30,000 or 1.7%.

Net interest income increased by $196,000 or 1.8% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to increases in interest income on loans of $742,000, investment securities of $178,000, interest-bearing deposits with banks of $40,000 which was partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $719,000 and an increase in borrowings costs of $45,000. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily related to higher average loan receivables of $9.7 million and higher yields earned. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily due to market rate increases. The increase in interest income on interest- bearing deposits with banks was primarily due to higher yields earned. The increase in deposit costs of $719,000 was primarily related to deposit rate increases resulting from market rate increases. The net interest spread, and net interest margin were 2.72% and 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 2.78% and 2.94% for the same period in the prior year, respectively.

Loans outstanding increased by $22.8 million, or 9.2% to $270.1 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $247.3 million at December 31, 2018. Deposits increased by $12.0 million, or 3.5% to $352.5 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $340.5 million at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $15,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $4,000 for the same period in the prior year. The Company's credit quality position at December 31, 2019, remained very strong as evidenced by delinquencies at 0.02% of total loans, nonaccrual loans at 0.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 0.95% of total loans.

Non-interest income increased by $207,000 or 9.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The primary reasons for this increase were higher residential mortgage sale and processing income of $162,000, Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends of $21,000 and insurance services income of $12,000. These increases were partially offset by lower ATM/Debit Card related income of $11,000 and service charges on deposits including NSF fees of $8,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $352,000 or 3.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily related to increases in mortgage commissions paid, salaries and healthcare benefit costs of $152,000, equipment expense of $77,000, core conversion consulting expense of $62,000, computer service expense of $50,000, audit expense of $18,000 and ATM/Debit Card processing expense of $12,000. These increases were partially offset by lower FDIC costs of $93,000, occupancy costs of $32,000 and advertising expense of $21,000. The lower FDIC