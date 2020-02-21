Log in
Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

02/21/2020 | 05:19pm EST

February 21, 2020

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) (the "Company") announced today that for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company earned $1,833,000 as compared to $1,803,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $30,000 or 1.7%.

Net interest income increased by $196,000 or 1.8% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to increases in interest income on loans of $742,000, investment securities of $178,000, interest-bearing deposits with banks of $40,000 which was partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $719,000 and an increase in borrowings costs of $45,000. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily related to higher average loan receivables of $9.7 million and higher yields earned. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily due to market rate increases. The increase in interest income on interest- bearing deposits with banks was primarily due to higher yields earned. The increase in deposit costs of $719,000 was primarily related to deposit rate increases resulting from market rate increases. The net interest spread, and net interest margin were 2.72% and 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 2.78% and 2.94% for the same period in the prior year, respectively.

Loans outstanding increased by $22.8 million, or 9.2% to $270.1 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $247.3 million at December 31, 2018. Deposits increased by $12.0 million, or 3.5% to $352.5 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $340.5 million at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses totaled $15,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $4,000 for the same period in the prior year. The Company's credit quality position at December 31, 2019, remained very strong as evidenced by delinquencies at 0.02% of total loans, nonaccrual loans at 0.02% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 0.95% of total loans.

Non-interest income increased by $207,000 or 9.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The primary reasons for this increase were higher residential mortgage sale and processing income of $162,000, Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends of $21,000 and insurance services income of $12,000. These increases were partially offset by lower ATM/Debit Card related income of $11,000 and service charges on deposits including NSF fees of $8,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $352,000 or 3.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily related to increases in mortgage commissions paid, salaries and healthcare benefit costs of $152,000, equipment expense of $77,000, core conversion consulting expense of $62,000, computer service expense of $50,000, audit expense of $18,000 and ATM/Debit Card processing expense of $12,000. These increases were partially offset by lower FDIC costs of $93,000, occupancy costs of $32,000 and advertising expense of $21,000. The lower FDIC

costs was due to a small bank assessment credit received by the FDIC to be applied to the Company's FDIC assessments starting in June 2019.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $280,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $270,000 for the same period in the prior year.

Following are additional highlights related to the financial performance of the Company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

EARNINGS

Net interest income

$11,007

$ 10,811

1.8%

Provision for loan losses

15

4

n/m

Non-interest income

2,347

2,140

9.7%

Non-interest expense

11,226

10,874

3.2%

Income tax expense

280

270

3.7%

Net income

1,833

1,803

1.7%

SHARE DATA

Earnings per share

$ 22.91

$ 22.54

1.7%

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

0.46%

0.46%

-

Return on average equity

5.02%

5.32%

-30bps

Net interest margin

2.98%

2.94%

4bps

Efficiency ratio

84.06%

83.96%

10bps

At December 31,

(dollars in millions, except per share data; unaudited)

BALANCE SHEET

Assets

$407.7

$396.9

2.7%

Loans

270.1

247.3

9.2%

Deposits

352.5

340.5

3.5%

Stockholders' equity

37.6

35.0

7.2%

CAPITAL

Book value per share

$69.50

$437.83

7.2%

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.02%

16.61%

-59bps

CREDIT QUALITY

Delinquent loans

$ 0.1

$ 0.1

n/m

Nonaccrual loans

0.1

0.1

n/m

Delinquent loans/loans

0.02%

0.05%

-3bps

Nonaccrual loans/loans

0.02%

0.03%

1bp

Allowance for loan losses/loans

0.95%

1.04%

-9bp

n/m - not meaningful

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:18:03 UTC
