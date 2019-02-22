Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Opens a New Window.

February 22, 2019
Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings
MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) (the "Company") announced today that for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company earned $1,803,000 as compared to $1,030,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $773,000 or 75.0%. For 2018, the Company generated earnings per share of $22.54, return on average assets of 0.46% and return on average equity of 5.32%.
On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, tax reform bill was signed into law and as a result, the Company recorded an additional income tax expense of $469,000 in December 2017. Excluding the impact of this one-time tax reform charge, net income for 2017 would have been $1,499,000, earnings per share $18.74, return on average assets 0.39% and return on average equity 4.30%.
The increase in earnings net of the 2017 additional income tax expense would have been $304,000. This was due to an increase in net-interest income of $627,000, higher non-interest income of $211,000, and $96,000 and $50,000 less in provision for loan losses and income tax expense, respectively. This was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $680,000.
Net interest income increased by $627,000 or 6.2% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. This was primarily due to increases in interest income on loans of $565,000, investment securities of $273,000, interest-bearing deposits with banks of $233,000 and a decrease in borrowing costs of $41,000 which was partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $485,000. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily related to higher average loan receivables of $2.1 million and increased yields earned as a result of short-term market rate increases. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily due to market rate increases. The increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks was primarily related to higher average balances of $9.1 million and higher yields earned due to the increases in the Federal Funds rate over the past year. The increase in deposit costs of $485,000 was primarily related to deposit rate increases resulting from the market rate increases. The net interest spread and net interest margin were 2.78% and 2.94% for the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to 2.77% and 2.88% for the same period in the prior year, respectively.
Loans outstanding increased by $1.3 million, or 0.6% to $247.3 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $246.0 million at December 31, 2017. Deposits increased by $3.7 million, or 1.1% to $340.5 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $336.8 million at December 31, 2017.
The provision for loan losses totaled $4,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $100,000 for the same period in the prior year. The Company's credit quality position at December 31, 2018, remained very strong as evidenced by delinquencies at 0.05% of total loans, nonaccrual loans at 0.03% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 1.04% of total loans.
Non-interest income increased by $211,000 or 11.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The primary reasons for this increase were higher residential mortgage sale and processing income of $107,000, ATM/Debit Card related income of $57,000, Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends of $37,000 and insurance services income of $25,000. These increases were partially offset by lower service charges on deposits including NSF fees of $14,000.
Non-interest expense increased by $680,000 or 6.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, primarily related to increases in salary and benefit costs of $512,000, equipment expense of $55,000, consulting expense of $50,000, marketing expense of $43,000, occupancy expense of $38,000, computer service expense of $27,000, audit expense of $25,000 and ATM/Debit Card processing expense of $11,000. These increases were partially offset by lower corporate insurance expenses of $67,000 and legal costs of $39,000.
The Company recognized income tax expense of $270,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $789,000 for the same period in the prior year or $320,000 net of the 2017 additional income tax expense resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax reform bill. The effective tax rate for 2018 was 13.0% as compared to 17.6% net of the 2017 additional income tax expense. The effective tax rate decrease in 2018 reflects the reduced corporate tax rate from 34.0% to 21.0%.
Following are additional highlights related to the financial performance of the Company.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|
EARNINGS
|
Net interest income
|
$10,811
|
$ 10,184
|
6.2%
|
Provision for loan losses
|
4
|
100
|
n/m
|
Non-interest income
|
2,140
|
1,929
|
11.0%
|
Non-interest expense
|
10,874
|
10,194
|
6.7%
|
Income tax expense
|
270
|
789
|
-65.8%
|
Net income*
|
1,803
|
1,030
|
75.0%
|
SHARE DATA
|
Earnings per share*
|
$ 22.54
|
$ 12.88
|
75.0%
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets*
|
0.46%
|
0.27%
|
19bps
|
Return on average equity*
|
5.32%
|
2.96%
|
236bps
|
Net interest margin
|
2.94%
|
2.88%
|
6bps
|
Efficiency ratio
|
83.96%
|
84.16%
|
-20bps
|
At December 31,
|
(dollars in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
Assets
|
$396.9
|
$391.5
|
1.4%
|
Loans
|
247.3
|
246.0
|
0.6%
|
Deposits
|
340.5
|
336.8
|
1.1%
|
Stockholders' equity
|
35.0
|
34.6
|
1.2%
|
CAPITAL
|
Book value per share
|
$437.83
|
$432.53
|
1.2%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
16.61%
|
16.26%
|
35bps
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
Delinquent loans
|
$ 0.1
|
$ 0.2
|
n/m
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
n/m
|
Delinquent loans/loans
|
0.05%
|
0.08%
|
-3bps
|
Nonaccrual loans/loans
|
0.03%
|
0.02%
|
1bp
|
Allowance for loan losses/loans
|
1.04%
|
1.04%
|
-
|
n/m -not meaningful
*excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax reform bill, net income for 2017 would have been $1,499, earnings per share $18.74, return on average assets 0.39%, and return on average equity 4.30%.