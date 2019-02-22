Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Opens a New Window.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:37pm EST

February 22, 2019

Mars Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings

MARS, PENNSYLVANIA -Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) (the "Company") announced today that for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company earned $1,803,000 as compared to $1,030,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $773,000 or 75.0%. For 2018, the Company generated earnings per share of $22.54, return on average assets of 0.46% and return on average equity of 5.32%.

On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, tax reform bill was signed into law and as a result, the Company recorded an additional income tax expense of $469,000 in December 2017. Excluding the impact of this one-time tax reform charge, net income for 2017 would have been $1,499,000, earnings per share $18.74, return on average assets 0.39% and return on average equity 4.30%.

The increase in earnings net of the 2017 additional income tax expense would have been $304,000. This was due to an increase in net-interest income of $627,000, higher non-interest income of $211,000, and $96,000 and $50,000 less in provision for loan losses and income tax expense, respectively. This was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $680,000.

Net interest income increased by $627,000 or 6.2% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. This was primarily due to increases in interest income on loans of $565,000, investment securities of $273,000, interest-bearing deposits with banks of $233,000 and a decrease in borrowing costs of $41,000 which was partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense of $485,000. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily related to higher average loan receivables of $2.1 million and increased yields earned as a result of short-term market rate increases. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily due to market rate increases. The increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks was primarily related to higher average balances of $9.1 million and higher yields earned due to the increases in the Federal Funds rate over the past year. The increase in deposit costs of $485,000 was primarily related to deposit rate increases resulting from the market rate increases. The net interest spread and net interest margin were 2.78% and 2.94% for the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to 2.77% and 2.88% for the same period in the prior year, respectively.

Loans outstanding increased by $1.3 million, or 0.6% to $247.3 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $246.0 million at December 31, 2017. Deposits increased by $3.7 million, or 1.1% to $340.5 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $336.8 million at December 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses totaled $4,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $100,000 for the same period in the prior year. The Company's credit quality position at December 31, 2018, remained very strong as evidenced by delinquencies at 0.05% of total loans, nonaccrual loans at 0.03% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses at 1.04% of total loans.

Non-interest income increased by $211,000 or 11.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The primary reasons for this increase were higher residential mortgage sale and processing income of $107,000, ATM/Debit Card related income of $57,000, Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends of $37,000 and insurance services income of $25,000. These increases were partially offset by lower service charges on deposits including NSF fees of $14,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $680,000 or 6.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, primarily related to increases in salary and benefit costs of $512,000, equipment expense of $55,000, consulting expense of $50,000, marketing expense of $43,000, occupancy expense of $38,000, computer service expense of $27,000, audit expense of $25,000 and ATM/Debit Card processing expense of $11,000. These increases were partially offset by lower corporate insurance expenses of $67,000 and legal costs of $39,000.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $270,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $789,000 for the same period in the prior year or $320,000 net of the 2017 additional income tax expense resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax reform bill. The effective tax rate for 2018 was 13.0% as compared to 17.6% net of the 2017 additional income tax expense. The effective tax rate decrease in 2018 reflects the reduced corporate tax rate from 34.0% to 21.0%.

Following are additional highlights related to the financial performance of the Company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018

2017

Change

For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

EARNINGS

Net interest income

$10,811

$ 10,184

6.2%

Provision for loan losses

4

100

n/m

Non-interest income

2,140

1,929

11.0%

Non-interest expense

10,874

10,194

6.7%

Income tax expense

270

789

-65.8%

Net income*

1,803

1,030

75.0%

SHARE DATA

Earnings per share*

$ 22.54

$ 12.88

75.0%

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets*

0.46%

0.27%

19bps

Return on average equity*

5.32%

2.96%

236bps

Net interest margin

2.94%

2.88%

6bps

Efficiency ratio

83.96%

84.16%

-20bps

At December 31,

(dollars in millions, except per share data; unaudited)

BALANCE SHEET

Assets

$396.9

$391.5

1.4%

Loans

247.3

246.0

0.6%

Deposits

340.5

336.8

1.1%

Stockholders' equity

35.0

34.6

1.2%

CAPITAL

Book value per share

$437.83

$432.53

1.2%

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.61%

16.26%

35bps

CREDIT QUALITY

Delinquent loans

$ 0.1

$ 0.2

n/m

Nonaccrual loans

0.1

0.1

n/m

Delinquent loans/loans

0.05%

0.08%

-3bps

Nonaccrual loans/loans

0.03%

0.02%

1bp

Allowance for loan losses/loans

1.04%

1.04%

-

n/m -not meaningful

*excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax reform bill, net income for 2017 would have been $1,499, earnings per share $18.74, return on average assets 0.39%, and return on average equity 4.30%.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 18:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pIBERIABANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:16pHARRIS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:16pENB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:15pFACEBOOK : New York Governor Cuomo orders probe into Facebook access to personal data
RE
02:14pDOLBY LABORATORIES : Security increased near Dolby Theatre ahead of Oscars 2019
AQ
02:14pQUEBECOR : TVA to buy Incendo as part of expansion into English-language markets
AQ
02:14pBAKERY ON MAIN : Introduces an Unsweetened Addition to Their Organic Oats & Happiness Oatmeal Cups Line
BU
02:13pTEXAS ROADHOUSE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:12pMACY'S, INC. : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz discloses SEC probe, $15 billion write-down; shares dive..
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Canada's Barrick considers buyout of rival Newmont Mining
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : China says Australian coal imports remain normal, Canberra seeks to calm investors
5BAIDU : BAIDU : Why Some Investors Are Skeptical About China's Search Giant -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.