Mars National Bancorp : Bank Adds McFeely to Grove City Team

09/12/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

Mitch McFeely
Banking Center Manager

Mars Bank hired Mitch McFeely to serve as Banking Center Manager in its soon-to-open Grove City banking center. The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center in December 2019 at 109 Broad Street, Grove City. McFeely will serve both consumer and commercial customers in Grove City and throughout Mercer and northern Butler counties.
'Mitch is a perfect fit for community banking,' said Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President Commercial and Retail Banking. 'He is committed to the Grove City area and reflects the values of relationship banking which Mars Bank brings to the communities we serve.'
McFeely is a 12-year veteran of banking and serves in multiple community roles including Membership Chair of the Grove City Area Chamber and Board Member of Grow Grove City, plus serves on the Grove City YMCA Advisory Committee and United Way Food for Kids Backpack Project Committee. He is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and Leadership Shenago Valley.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 18:11:06 UTC
