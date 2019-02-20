Mars National Bancorp : Bank Wins Two Community Choice Awards

Mars Bank received two Community Choice Awards as voted by the readers of the Cranberry Eagle: the Gold Award for Best Mortgage Lender and the Silver Award for Best Bank. Thank you to our customers who took the time to vote for this award. We appreciate your business and your vote!

The bank has won a total of nine Community Choice awards since 2013. We appreciate the recognition, but our efforts to serve our customers and communities are really focused on helping people reach their financial goals and making our communities even better places to live, work and serve.

If you've never experienced true community banking, please give Mars Bank an opportunity to serve you!