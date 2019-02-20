Log in
Mars National Bancorp : Bank Wins Two Community Choice Awards

02/20/2019 | 09:39am EST

Mars Bank received two Community Choice Awards as voted by the readers of the Cranberry Eagle: the Gold Award for Best Mortgage Lender and the Silver Award for Best Bank. Thank you to our customers who took the time to vote for this award. We appreciate your business and your vote!

The bank has won a total of nine Community Choice awards since 2013. We appreciate the recognition, but our efforts to serve our customers and communities are really focused on helping people reach their financial goals and making our communities even better places to live, work and serve.

If you've never experienced true community banking, please give Mars Bank an opportunity to serve you!

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:38:14 UTC
