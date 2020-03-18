March 18, 2020 Update

As a community bank, Mars Bank is always focused on our neighbors - our customers and all those who call our communities home. Like you, we are monitoring closely the coronavirus outbreak and are acting quickly.

All of us at Mars Bank are deeply concerned for the health and wellbeing of our staff and customers as well as the impact the virus outbreak will have in the communities we serve. Therefore, we are implementing the following changes to our banking centers. We very much appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Mars Bank Banking Centers Schedule Change

On Thursday, March 19, we will transition our retail banking centers to limited hours and access. Lobby services by appointment will be for essential activities such as accessing safe deposit/convenience boxes, account opening and issues related to power of attorney, estate issues and other critical banking needs. All regular banking transactions such as withdrawals and deposits will be conducted via drive-thru.

The schedule beginning Thursday, March 19 will be:

Cranberry Banking Center

Drive-thru Hours

Mon - Thu 8:30am - 5:00pm

Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm

Sat 9:00am - 12:00pm

Lobby Hours - by Appointment Only (call 724-776-3800)

Drive-thru Hours

Mon - Thu 9:00am - 4:00pm

Fri 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sat 9:00am - 12:00pm

Lobby Hours - by Appointment Only (call 724-742-2800)

Lobby Hours - by Appointment Only (call 724-264-4145)

Lobby Hours - by Appointment Only (call 724-625-1594)

Please use Heritage Creek Banking Center drive-thru for regular transactions.

Drive-thru Hours

Mon - Fri 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sat 9:00am - 12:00pm

Lobby Hours - by Appointment Only (call 724-586-6767)

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:00pm

Sat 8:30am - 12:00pm

Lobby Hours - by Appointment Only (call 724-443-5901)

Contact our customer service line with any questions at 724-625-1555 ext. 287 between 8:00am - 6:00pm Monday - Friday and 9:00am - 1:00pm Saturday.

Please continue to monitor MarsBank.com/coronavirus/ for future changes to this schedule and the latest updates regarding the impacts of the coronavirus on bank operations.

Online, Mobile and Telephone Banking Tools

There are numerous tools available to conduct banking remotely. If you need help setting up and using these tools, please call your local banking center.

Online banking and bill pay - check balances, track transactions, transfer funds, pay bills and more. Enroll via the link on the Mars Bank home page (under the online banking login).

Mobile banking - bank through our app (available on the Apple and Android app stores) including all online banking functions plus the ability to deposit checks using the camera of your mobile device.

ATMs - access cash, check balances, transfer funds and make deposits. Visit MarsBank.com/ATMnetwork/ for list of no-fee ATMs.

Telephone banking - check balances, track transactions and transfer funds between Mars Bank accounts. The telephone banking number is 1-888-595-7587.

If you believe that you need additional help to conduct your banking due to the changes detailed above, please call your local banking center. We will work with you to conduct your banking while maintaining our vigilance regarding preventing the spread of the virus in accordance with CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Contact Us with Financial Concerns

If you are facing hardship during this crisis that could affect your financial wellbeing, let us know! Please communicate any issues regarding payments and loans.

Please call 724-625-1555 ext. 287 between 8:00am - 6:00pm Monday - Friday and 9:00am - 1:00pm Saturday to discuss your situation.

As we navigate this situation our thoughts and prayers are for the safety of you and your family, our communities, along with the wellbeing of our staff. We are continually monitoring this fast-evolving situation to determine appropriate extensions or expansion of assistance.

Sincerely,

James V. Dionise

President and Chief Executive Officer