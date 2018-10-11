Mars National Bancorp : Support Veterans in Need

Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network are holding a GoFundMe donation drive for Veterans in Need of Butler County.

Veterans in Need provides emergency assistance to Butler County, PA veterans. Assistance is often for everyday essentials that are beyond the ability of the individual to meet. Veterans in Need also provides furniture and other household items to veterans. Aid is provided directly to veterans with a valid DD214 - honorable discharge (not to groups or other agencies). All donations go to local (Butler County) veterans. Download the Veterans in Need brochure for more information.

Veterans in Need now needs our help. Facilities costs for their furniture warehouse have risen by $5,000 this year. Please donate to support this organization that is meeting the emergency and household needs of Butler County veterans! Donate today!