Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Support Veterans in Need

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network are holding a GoFundMe donation drive for Veterans in Need of Butler County.

Veterans in Need provides emergency assistance to Butler County, PA veterans. Assistance is often for everyday essentials that are beyond the ability of the individual to meet. Veterans in Need also provides furniture and other household items to veterans. Aid is provided directly to veterans with a valid DD214 - honorable discharge (not to groups or other agencies). All donations go to local (Butler County) veterans. Download the Veterans in Need brochure for more information.

Veterans in Need now needs our help. Facilities costs for their furniture warehouse have risen by $5,000 this year. Please donate to support this organization that is meeting the emergency and household needs of Butler County veterans! Donate today!

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 18:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55pKaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SFIX
GL
09:52pCanada to impose steel safeguards after U.S. tariffs
RE
09:52pNSS Labs Announces 2018 Breach Detection Systems Group Test Results
GL
09:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)
BU
09:48pProtempo appointed as Sphero's exclusive global refurbishing & reverse logistics partner
PR
09:48pYEXT : Harness Location-Based Marketing at ONWARD18
PU
09:47pALLIANCE MINING : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
09:46pOVERTOURISM : Is This a Thing?
GL
09:45pOil Hits Two-Week Low as U.S. Supplies Rise
DJ
09:45pWhite Dog Labs announces first production plant for its aquaculture feed ingredient, ProTyton™
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.