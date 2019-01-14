Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Support for Veterans in Need

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:29am EST

Mars Bank and the Butler Radio Network presented a check for $3,200 to Veterans in Need of Butler County. The bank and WISR, WBUT, and 97.7 The Rock Station donated as well as raised funds at community events, the Veterans Day Parade in Butler, and at Mars Bank locations. Veterans in Need provides emergency assistance to veterans in Butler County. This is the second year that the Mars Bank sponsored Step Forward Campaign raised funds for Veterans in Need.

'Veterans in Need does great work serving Butler County veterans,' said Harry Austin, Mars Bank Director. 'The bank is pleased to partner with our customers, the community, and Butler Radio to raise both awareness and donations supporting their work.'

Harry Austin, Mars Bank Director presents a check to Veterans in Need. From left to right: Tracie Williams, Vice President, Mars Bank; John P. Cyprian, Director, Butler County Veterans Services; Roy Remone, CCP, Veterans in Need Board Member; Harry Austin; Rex Brown, Veterans in Need Board Member; Tyler Friel, Butler Radio Network.

Veterans in Need was founded in 2016 to provide emergency assistance to veterans who suffer sudden loss of income or emergency. Funds are provided for everyday essentials that are beyond the individual's ability to meet. The organization also operates a furniture warehouse which provides household goods to veterans. Any veteran honorably discharged and with a valid DD214 or other documentation may apply for assistance. Visit www.bcvin.org for more information.

Mars Bank supports Veterans in Need as part of its Step Forward Campaign which promotes and supports first responders, active military and veterans. Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships. Read more about the Step Forward campaign here.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aLOXAM : Completes the Acquisition of UK Platforms
BU
09:48aTelecom Italia and Vivendi
BU
09:47aST GEORGES ECO MINING : Georges Updates on Financing Effort
AQ
09:47aSANDVIK : has completed the acquisition of Dura-Mill
AQ
09:47aHINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED : - Recognised for excellence in Corporate Governance
AQ
09:47aINTEL : Ten Years of Intel at NRF Retail Transformation Has Only Just Begun
AQ
09:47aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Wabtec declares regular quarterly dividend january 11, 2019
AQ
09:47aTurner Construction - Construction Costs Increase as Markets Remain Active
AQ
09:47aCABOT CORPORATION : Board Declares Dividend
AQ
09:47aSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Revised Time for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : China trade shock hits global stocks, commodities
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3GOLD : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.