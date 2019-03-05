Mars National Bancorp : Thinking About a First Home Purchase?

Maybe one or more of these statements describes your reason for making the switch from renting to owning:

I just feel ready for a place that's all my own.

I think I can pay the same amount (or less) for a mortgage as I do in rent.

A home is an investment, and I want to start building equity.

I'm starting a family and I need the space and stability.

I want a laundry room, or a garage, or backyard, or a [insert your own American Dream here].

Thinking about a first time home purchase? Only you can decide if you're emotionally ready, but it's true that there are plenty of financial benefits:

You can usually deduct mortgage interest on your tax return.

You can build equity in your home.

Historically, homes have proven to appreciate in value over time.

You can avoid increases in your monthly payment (unlike rent).

These financial benefits come with financial responsibilities. Purchasing a home at a price you can afford is key to successful homeownership - that is, maintaining homeownership. But how do you know if you can afford to buy and maintain a home, and how much home you can afford?

The answer to those questions starts with you - how much do you know about your own financial health? What's your credit score? Do you have a household budget? How much do you have saved and how much of that are you willing to put toward a down payment?

Mars Bank will help you answer those questions and understand your home buying options.

What you will learn:

Mortgage 101 - You have options!

Available Grants - Monies available towards your down payment

Everything you need to know to get started

Pre-event Veterans Mortgage information session (Cranberry events only)

The event is FREE, but seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Last year's events sold out!

Click on the event location of your choice to register now or email us.

March 13 - Cranberry, PA: Regional Learning Alliance with Veterans Mortgage pre-event

March 20 - Monaca, PA: Fairfield Inn and Suites

March 26 - Butler, PA: Hampton Inn at Butler Crossing

April 23 - Grove City, PA: Townplace Suites

April 25 - Cranberry, PA: Regional Learning Alliance with Veterans Mortgage pre-event

Event check-in begins at 6:45pm, event begins at 7:00pm.

Not ready to register? Contact HomeLoans@MarsBank.com for more information.

