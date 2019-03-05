Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mars National Bancorp : Thinking About a First Home Purchase?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 12:10pm EST

Maybe one or more of these statements describes your reason for making the switch from renting to owning:

  • I just feel ready for a place that's all my own.
  • I think I can pay the same amount (or less) for a mortgage as I do in rent.
  • A home is an investment, and I want to start building equity.
  • I'm starting a family and I need the space and stability.
  • I want a laundry room, or a garage, or backyard, or a [insert your own American Dream here].

Thinking about a first time home purchase? Only you can decide if you're emotionally ready, but it's true that there are plenty of financial benefits:

  • You can usually deduct mortgage interest on your tax return.
  • You can build equity in your home.
  • Historically, homes have proven to appreciate in value over time.
  • You can avoid increases in your monthly payment (unlike rent).

These financial benefits come with financial responsibilities. Purchasing a home at a price you can afford is key to successful homeownership - that is, maintaining homeownership. But how do you know if you can afford to buy and maintain a home, and how much home you can afford?
The answer to those questions starts with you - how much do you know about your own financial health? What's your credit score? Do you have a household budget? How much do you have saved and how much of that are you willing to put toward a down payment?
Mars Bank will help you answer those questions and understand your home buying options.

What you will learn:

  • Mortgage 101 - You have options!
  • Available Grants - Monies available towards your down payment
  • Everything you need to know to get started
  • Pre-event Veterans Mortgage information session (Cranberry events only)

The event is FREE, but seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Last year's events sold out!

Click on the event location of your choice to register now or email us.

March 13 - Cranberry, PA: Regional Learning Alliance with Veterans Mortgage pre-event

March 20 - Monaca, PA: Fairfield Inn and Suites

March 26 - Butler, PA: Hampton Inn at Butler Crossing

April 23 - Grove City, PA: Townplace Suites

April 25 - Cranberry, PA: Regional Learning Alliance with Veterans Mortgage pre-event

Event check-in begins at 6:45pm, event begins at 7:00pm.
Not ready to register? Contact HomeLoans@MarsBank.com for more information.

Stay up to date, Follow us @MarsBankPa or Like us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 17:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pGOMSPACE : receives payment for the critical design review from Sky and Space Global
AQ
12:41pCONSOLIDATED HCI : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation/
AQ
12:40pSNC LAVALIN : sues former CEO for millions over hospital bribery scandal
AQ
12:40pWOMEN AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP : A Look at the Challenges and Advantages
PU
12:39pNEW ERA, NEW LOOK : Marygrove college launches rebranding campaign
GL
12:39pPATRA : Announces New Chief Technology Officer
BU
12:37pDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan backs away from private prison finance
RE
12:36pRetail stocks set to bypass tariff woes but face aftershock risk
RE
12:35pVISTA OUTDOOR : Sporting Classics Magazine Honors Federal Ammunition with Excellence Award
PU
12:32pGiggles N' Hugs Resumes Trading on the OTCQB
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5TESLA : TESLA : China agrees to Tesla remedy for Model 3 customs block - source

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.