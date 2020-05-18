Marsa Maroc : Financial Communication FIRST QUARTER 2020 INDICATORS

Financial communication

FIRST QUARTER 2020 INDICATORS

Activity

The overall traffic handled by Marsa Maroc and its subsidiaries as at March 31st, 2020, amounted to 9.92 MT, up 2% compared to the same period of 2019.

This level of activity results from the evolution of the following main elements:

Container traffic reached a volume of 270 KEVP, up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 ;

Bulks and general cargo traffic remained at the same level as Q1 2019, registering a volume of 7.2 MT.

The consolidated turnover stood at 772 MDH as at March 31st, 2020, up 6% compared to the turnover of 729 MDH registered at the end of March 2019.

Investment

The investments made by SODEP S.A at the end of March 2020 amounted to 17 MDH.

Debt

The group's net debt at the end of March 2020 amounted to 233 MDH. It is made up of 908 MDH of financing debts and 675 MDH of cash. The cash position decreased following capital injections in the Tanger Alliance subsidiary as well as the donation of 300 MDH made by the company to the special pandemic management fund of COVID 19.

Covid 19 Pandemic

Marsa Maroc ensures the continuity of its activities in all its operated terminals while taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and clients.

(*) : figures not audited at the date of publication.