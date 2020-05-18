Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marsa Maroc : Financial Communication FIRST QUARTER 2020 INDICATORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 05:36am EDT

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (MT)

9,7 9,9

+2%

Q1-2019Q1-2020

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER (MAD MILLIONS)

729 772

+6%

Q1-2019Q1-2020*

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC OF SODEP S.A (MAD MILLIONS)

585 617

+5%

Q1-2019Q1-2020*

SODEP S.A INVESTMENTS (MAD MILLIONS)

17

13

+31%

Q1-2019Q1-2020*

CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT (MAD MILLIONS)

233

Q1-2019

Q1-2020*-285

Financial communication

FIRST QUARTER 2020 INDICATORS

Activity

The overall traffic handled by Marsa Maroc and its subsidiaries as at March 31st, 2020, amounted to 9.92 MT, up 2% compared to the same period of 2019.

This level of activity results from the evolution of the following main elements:

  • Container traffic reached a volume of 270 KEVP, up 3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 ;
  • Bulks and general cargo traffic remained at the same level as Q1 2019, registering a volume of 7.2 MT.

The consolidated turnover stood at 772 MDH as at March 31st, 2020, up 6% compared to the turnover of 729 MDH registered at the end of March 2019.

Investment

The investments made by SODEP S.A at the end of March 2020 amounted to 17 MDH.

Debt

The group's net debt at the end of March 2020 amounted to 233 MDH. It is made up of 908 MDH of financing debts and 675 MDH of cash. The cash position decreased following capital injections in the Tanger Alliance subsidiary as well as the donation of 300 MDH made by the company to the special pandemic management fund of COVID 19.

Covid 19 Pandemic

Marsa Maroc ensures the continuity of its activities in all its operated terminals while taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and clients.

(*) : figures not audited at the date of publication.

Marsa Maroc - Public limited company with supervisory board and board of directors

Financial communication contact:

Head office:175, boulevard Zerktouni. Casablanca.

E-mailinvestisseurs@marsamaroc.co.ma

Tel05 22 23 23 24 - Fax0522 23 23 35

Tel0522 77 67 84 / 94

Websitewww.marsamaroc.co.ma

Disclaimer

Marsa Maroc SA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 09:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59aVARTA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:59aOVZON PUBL : Announcement from Ovzon's extra general meeting
AQ
05:59aPSX EXECUTES BEST RISK MANAGEMENT PRACTICES : Md psx
AQ
05:57aChina's New Hope sees hog production recovery by 2021
RE
05:56aRANHILL BHD : 765,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
05:56aAON A : Appoints New Data & Analytic Services Leader
PU
05:56aRANHILL BHD : 1,130,700 shares purchased into treasury
PU
05:56aUNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:56aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD. (NYSE : NAT) – Report for the first quarter 2020 – First quarter net operating earnings beat the full year 2019.
GL
05:55a1&1 DRILLISCH AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $30 as restrictions ease
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business
3GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
4Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group