MarshBerry : Recruits 500th Insurance Industry Producer

WOODMERE, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry recently crossed the threshold of 500 producers placed in the insurance industry.

In 2007, MarshBerry created its Talent Acquisition division to help source talent for agents and brokers in the insurance distribution space. Today, a team of 12 specializes in sourcing, placing and hiring candidates from outside the insurance industry. Through this process, we are able to tap into transferrable skills and past experience to ensure candidates are a fit within our client's sales culture.

With unemployment rates at a record low, finding the right talent continues to be a competitive advantage for most firms. Unlike many recruiting organizations, MarshBerry takes the time to understand our client's cultural needs, business model and overall growth goals. MarshBerry's thorough placement process works to decrease the risk of turnover and allows firms to see the benefit of adding new talent. Employee investment helps to position the firm for continued success.

John Wepler, Chairman and CEO of MarshBerry, said, "We believe strong talent is one of the most critical components to helping firms achieve year-over-year growth. We are proud to have placed 500 producers within the insurance industry to help our clients remain in control of their future and destiny. Our Talent Acquisition team members provide the resources and capabilities to recruit high-performing talent to the industry."

During 2019, MarshBerry began expanding its efforts to recruit other talent such as associate and executive level leadership to provide an overall growth strategy and help agents and brokers control their future.

Brooke Lugonjic, Director of Organic Growth, adds that "Making 500 successful hires since 2007 is a thrilling milestone. Even more remarkable, MarshBerry made 27% of those 500 hires in the last 24 months alone, which is counter-intuitive of the tight labor market."

Lugonjic continued by adding that MarshBerry's recruiters are having more conversations with passive candidates than ever before. In fact, 64% of hires thus far in 2019 are candidates solicited as opposed to them applying for a job. The sales hires see their new producer career as a part of the company's larger organic growth strategy- helping them feel like they're a part of something larger than a quota.

After placement, the firm also has the opportunity to enroll the producer in MarshBerry's Sales Performance producer training to build a sustainable sales process and learn best practices. This option is also available for other sales staff within the firm's sales organization.

To learn more about how MarshBerry can help your growth goals, visit www.MarshBerry.com or contact us today at 800.426.2774.

About MarshBerry

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carries as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital and Connect – our Peer Exchange Network. Learn more www.MarshBerry.com

*Securities offered though MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 400, Woodmere OH 44122, 440-354-3230.

